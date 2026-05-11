Which type of couple are you? Therapist’s post has everyone talking about modern relationships

New Delhi:

A recent Instagram post by relationship therapist and dating coach Kasturi M is resonating with thousands online for one simple reason, it challenges the idea that there is only one “correct” way to be in a healthy relationship. Shared through a colourful carousel of relationship archetypes, the post explains how different couples often operate with different emotional rhythms, communication styles and expectations.

According to the therapist, problems usually arise not because a couple is “wrong”, but because they try to force themselves into dynamics that do not naturally fit them. LEt's understand this better:

“These aren’t diagnoses, they’re relational rhythms”

One of the most widely shared slides from the post reads: “These aren’t diagnoses. They’re descriptions of relational rhythm.” The therapist explains that most couples tend to have one dominant dynamic while also borrowing traits from other relationship styles over time. The idea struck a chord online because it moved away from labelling relationships as toxic or perfect, instead focusing on compatibility, emotional needs and communication patterns.

The different couple dynamics explained

The Instagram carousel breaks modern relationships into several relatable categories:

The anchor-wave couple

This dynamic describes one emotionally expressive partner paired with another who is calm, grounded, and steady. According to the post, the relationship can feel deeply complementary, but may also become frustrating if emotional needs and stability clash too often.

The parallel lifers

Such pairs cherish their individuality, independent lives and emotions. Such individuals coexist well even without having to share emotional experiences all the time. The author's post implies that an emotional gap in such types of relationships should not be regarded as negative all the time; it can actually be conscious.

The passionate intellectuals

Such kinds of romantic connections thrive on discussions, disputes and emotional intensity. These individuals tend to form intimate relationships through intellectual connections first. Arguments, the therapist notes, may feel stimulating rather than threatening in this type of partnership.

The peacekeepers

These couples prioritise stability, predictability and harmony over confrontation. While this creates a calm relationship environment, unresolved tension may sometimes remain hidden beneath the surface.

The teammates

In teammate pairs, the foundation of love is based on mutual objectives, tangible assistance, and creating a life. Emotional safety arises from structure, partnership, and dependability.

The playmates

This couple type connects through laughter, surprise, fun, and experience. As per the post, arguments can occur when the thrill turns into a habit.

The viral response likely comes from how relatable and non-judgmental the framework feels. Instead of encouraging couples to fit into a rigid ideal, the post validates the idea that healthy relationships can look very different from one another. Relationship experts often say compatibility is less about similarity and more about understanding how two people emotionally function together over time. And perhaps that is why so many users online are tagging partners, reposting slides and debating which “couple type” best describes their own relationships.

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