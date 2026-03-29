Is emotional intelligence is the new green flag in modern relationships? Therapist explains

New Delhi:

For decades, romance in India has been influenced by dramatic gestures, poetic dialogues, and cinematic narratives. But as virtual dating becomes the norm and conversations start even before people meet each other, something else is taking centre stage: emotional intelligence.

Romance today is not just about how a person looks or how they carry themselves. It is increasingly becoming about how they talk, how they listen, and most importantly, how they make the other person feel.

Why emotional intelligence matters more than ever

At its core, emotional intelligence is simple. It is the ability to understand your own emotions, empathise with others and respond thoughtfully. “Emotional intelligence is more about how a person makes others feel than what they display externally,” says Archana Singhal, Counsellor and Family Therapist.

In terms of relationships, this means listening to someone without interrupting them, validating their emotions, and resolving conflicts in a composed manner. Over time, this cumulatively amounts to something much bigger: trust.

The shift in what women find attractive

What women want today is not dominance or near-perfect qualities in their partners; it is stability. The ability to admit fault, openly communicate, and be there for someone in difficult times is much more attractive than other qualities.

“Strong emotional intelligence enables a partner to listen, respect feelings and resolve conflicts amicably, which strengthens the relationship over time,” Singhal explains. This is a reflection of a more profound understanding of the factors that create a relationship’s sustainability, rather than simply its excitement within the early stages.

How digital dating is changing the rules

The way relationships start is also changing. With digital platforms, conversations frequently take place prior to face-to-face meetings. As a result, tone, intent, and emotional intelligence are the first measures of compatibility.

Insights from the Great Bharat Romance Report indicate that 82 per cent of young Indians prefer to convey their romantic feelings in their mother tongue. Even something as simple as sharing music or meaningful content is becoming a conversation starter, giving a glimpse into a person’s personality and emotional depth.

Moving beyond swipe culture

Many users now feel that the endless scrolling of profiles does not allow people to be treated as individuals. Around 60 per cent of respondents say they are tired of swipe-driven platforms and are looking for more meaningful ways to connect. “Digital dating today begins with conversation, and that naturally places greater importance on emotional awareness,” says Anirban Banerjee, Co-Founder and CMO of Flutrr.

This shift is encouraging people to look beyond appearances and focus on compatibility and shared values.

Emotional intelligence and the idea of safety

For many women, emotional intelligence is closely linked to feeling safe and respected. Thoughtful communication, being attentive and empathetic, are all traits of maturity. They help build a space in which a conversation has the potential to become something significant.

With issues of privacy and trust also coming to the forefront in the virtual world, these traits are becoming all the more significant in creating first impressions.

What makes a person emotionally attractive

Practically, emotional intelligence is demonstrated in the following ways:

Listening without judgment

Owning up to one’s mistakes

Being able to express oneself

Being supportive in hard times

Being respectful in conflicts

It’s not about grand acts. It’s about what sticks. Attraction begins in one way, and it’s possible that what sustains it is shifting. In a world in which relationships begin with a message and build through conversations, emotional intelligence is no longer a choice. It is essential. And perhaps that is the real shift. Love is not becoming less emotional in the digital age.