Happy Propose Day 2021: Quotes, images, wallpapers, greetings, WhatsApp messages & Facebook status

The week of love aka Valentine's week 2021 has officially begun. The second day which falls on February 8 happens to be the Propose Day. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, this day is a golden chance to everyone to say what is in their hearts to their lovers. There are a lot of options and ideas available online as to how you can propose your loved one and make them feel special. This day is not only about your partner going down on his knees and saying 'I Love You' but also expressing how a person matters in his special one's life. Since the day holds so much significance, it becomes important for you to be prepared with all the quotes, images, greetings, WhatsApp messages, statuses, etc. Don't worry because we are here to make Propose Day 2021 more special for you!

Propose Day 2021: Best quotes, Facebook messages, WhatsApp status, SMS and greetings

Words do not have enough strength to express my love towards you. My eyes are enough to express it!

Did you know they changed the alphabet?

They put U and I together.

“Happy Propose Day”

The sweetest way to propose:

“Excuse me, do you have a band aid,

because i scrapped my knee

when i fell in love with you.”

Will you be mine …

Happy Propose Day!!!

I have a heart that is true, But now it has gone from me to u, So care for _it just like i do, B'COZ i _have no heart n u have two

You're unique, you’re caring and you're the best. And I am the luckiest to have you in my life! Happy Propose Day My Sweet Heart!

