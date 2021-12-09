Planning to date this Holiday season? Here are some conversation starters to make the first move

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Some conversation starters to make the first move

Whether it's cuddling up together in front of a crackling fireplace or sipping on hot chocolate on a winter morning, dating during the winter holidays can feel extra romantic. With the year coming to an end and the beginning of the holiday season, dating apps like Bumble are an ideal place for that sporadic meet-cute! With the onset of Covid, everything has gone virtual, even the dates.

While breaking the ice can be exciting, it is sometimes stressful, especially when you want to roll out something more than just a 'hey' and Holiday greetings!

To help navigate the pressures of the perfect conversation starter, here are a few conversation starters that are sure to get you making the most of dating during the holiday season and add that spark to your opening game:

Fire up and find out your type

Travel mode switched on? Someone's profile caught your eye and you matched? Ask them if they would partake in a quick rapid-fire round with you. Make it fun! It's fair to say that for any connection to succeed, you've got to know the person better, including their preferences and hobbies.

New year resolutions

What is that one resolution they always make but never keep? Everybody loves a good list of goals to accomplish and a good conversation starter can be learning about the ones that are individually hard to keep.

Songs we love to hate

The holidays are a time when special music playlists take over every platform. Ask each other about your favourite holiday playlist!

Compliments go a long way

Pay attention to their profile. Notice anything unique? If you like something about someone's profile, compliment them or ask them further questions about something that catches your eye.

Don't miss out on their Holiday plan:

Instead of asking "What are you doing for Christmas or New Year eve this year?" ask your match, 'How are you celebrating the holidays this year?' Crank it up a notch by inviting them to a new years eve party and see if they'd be open to a twinning date! Do they have any family holiday traditions? Share with each other the unique things you do with your time during this season.

Make the First Move Festive

With these opening lines to get your match in the spirit of the season:

If you could only listen to one festive song for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

What’s your favorite holiday tradition?

What was the best gift you were given over the holidays as a child?

What’s your favorite holiday movie? I need recs!

I think this tells a lot about a person: do you buy holiday gifts in advance or at the very last minute?

Hey! Love the travel pics on your profile. Have you got any winter vacation plans?

December can be a great time to be proactive and get to know someone. Remember, do not put pressure on yourself, always be your authentic self and just have fun with it!