PM Modi goes green in blue jacket made from recycled PET bottles; available for public

Follow us on Image Source : BJP4INDIA PM Modi's special blue jacket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a style statement on sustainable fashion with his blue jacket, crafted by Indian Oil from recycled plastic bottles. PM Modi chose to wear a sky-blue bandh gala jacket as he replied to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament on February 8. The sustainable jacket will be available in major cities within three months, said Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman, SM Vaidya, on the sidelines of the ongoing India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru.

Under its Green Initiative of Sustainable Garments, Indian Oil makes garments from recycled PET bottles. Its flagship uniform brand for its employees, 'Unbottled', was launched by PM Modi during India Energy Week recently.

During the energy week event launch, PM Modi had linked India's effort for Green Growth, and Energy Transition with Indian values of where the circular economy is part of every Indian's lifestyle and Reduce, Reuse and Recycle are part of the culture. He said initiatives of recycling plastic bottles into uniforms will strengthen Mission LiFE.

He had said: "These huge efforts of India towards green growth and energy transition also reflect our values. Circular economy, in a way, is a part of the lifestyle of every Indian. The mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle has been ingrained in our values. Today, we got to see an example of this here."

"You have seen uniforms made by recycling plastic waste bottles. It does not lack anywhere as far as the world of fashion and beauty is concerned. The target of recycling 100 million such bottles every year will go a long way in protecting the environment," he further added.

Indian Oil is taking this initiative further through 'Unbottled' - a brand for sustainable garments launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester. Under this brand, Indian Oil targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other Oil Marketing Companies, non-combat uniforms for the Army, uniforms/ dresses for Institutions & sales to retail customers.

ALSO READ: Grammy 2023: Cardi B wears outfit crafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta | PHOTOS

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes statement in red cotton handloom saree

Read More Lifestyle News