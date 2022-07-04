Miss India 2022: Who are Rubal Shekhawat & Shinata Chauhan? Know all about runner-ups here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSINDIAORG Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan

Miss India 2022: Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat as First Runner-Up, and Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan as Second Runner-Up during the glamorous ceremony held on July 3 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Here's everything you need to know about the runner-ups, Rubal Shekhawat and Shinata Chauhan:

Who is Rubal Shekhawat?

Rubal Shekhawat is the First Runner-Up of Miss India 2022. State winner from Rajasthan, she represents the rich culture and heritage of Rajasthan. As per her profile on the official website of the beauty pageant, in her journey so far, she has faced many challenges and has always been ambitious to achieve her dreams. Being a curious student, she developed an interest in various fields like dancing, acting, painting, and playing badminton. Moreover, she learned discipline and unity in diversity as an NCC cadet. When asked which beauty queen inspires you the most and why, she named, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen. Reasoning the same she said, "(it is) because of her generous Heart and courageous attitude."

Who is Shinata Chauhan

Shinata Chauhan is the second runners-up of Miss India 2022. Representing Uttar Pradesh, Shinata Chauhan is 21 years old. She believes that with self-belief and the right actions you can do anything in life. As per her profile on the official website of the beauty pageant, her story is of a young girl who has always wanted to make it big and have an impactful and meaningful life. When asked which beauty queen inspires you the most, she said it is Priyanka Chopra. Calling the global star a boss lady, she explained her choice. "A young girl from a small town who just wanted to make it big no matter what anyone said. She set her eyes, and with her utmost dedication made something known as impossible possible by bringing back to back Miss World Crown to India and she hasn't stopped till now. An actor by profession and humanitarian by heart, she continuously inspires me by her actions and being relatable even after years. I would love to grow like her inspire women of today with my actions and decisions," Shinata said.

