Miss India World 2022: Sini Shetty's age, pics, height, family, education and everything else you need to know

Miss India World 2022: The coveted title of Femina Miss India was won by Karnataka's 21-year-old Sini Shetty on Sunday. The young girl was crowned at the JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai by Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi. Apart from her, the country even got its beauty queens in Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up. The top 5 finalists at the grand finale night viz Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Pragnya Ayyagari, and Gargee Nandy looked stunning as they wore dazzling outfits. The event was attended by celebs like-- Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Mithali Raj, Malaika Arora, and others.

Bollywood star Neha Dhupia's 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown and Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb's stunning performances were amongst the highlights of the star-studded evening.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Sini's victory was also made on the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India. The post read, "World - here she comes! Sini Shetty has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her represent India on the Miss World stage! Please give it up for Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty."

Soon after the win, people started congratulating the beauty and wished to know more about her. Just in case, you are also one amongst those, here's everything you should know from age, height to education and family.

Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka. The 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

Currently, she is pursuing a professional course called CFA.

Our new beauty queen is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She started dancing at the age of four and completed her training at the age of 14.

Even during the DANCES OF INDIA segment in the Miss India Competition, Sini danced along with others for Thalapathy's Vaathi coming.

Her close-knit family has been a pillar of strength for her as they have supported her in academic and creative endeavours.

Sini Shetty's win has added another glory gem to the state of Karnataka, as prior to Sini many beauties from Karnataka including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza have marked milestones for the state.