Hrithik Roshan was on 'verge of depression,' know how his lifestyle changes helped & earned him 8-pack abs

Hrithik Roshan has captivated his fan's hearts with his new look. On Instagram, he recently shared three photos of his ripped look, showing off his six-pack abs and perfectly toned body. Known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik served some inspiration by sharing a few pictures of his chiselled physique. Hrithik lifted his black tee to show off his abs as he stood in front of the mirror. Not just fans but many celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor among others admired his fit body. Even his fitness trainer Kris Gethin took to the comments section and revealed that these pictures were taken eight weeks into Hrithik’s 12-week muscle-building training programme. “Shredded in 8 weeks. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Gethin listed that cutting off sugar, getting better sleep, not cutting anti-inflammatory foods, resistance training, staying hydrated, no refined vegetable oils have helped Hrithik transform.

Hrithik Roshan's lifestyle changes

Opening about the lifestyle changes and recalling that 'he was on the verge of depression', Hrithik Roshan shared in a YouTube video interaction with his trailer Kris Gethin, how he has transformed himself. In the conversation, he said, "It doesn’t feel like 12 weeks. Its been so engaging and entertaining. I have enjoyed this process so much. I have been visualising this day for the past 3-4 years. I knew there will be a point in my life when I will need this transformation once again because I was all over the place. I was resting on past glory.”

Stressing that celebrities don’t have it easy, Gethin recalled training the actor in 2013. "People think that celebs have it easy. But they really don’t. I remember working with Hrithik back in 2013 and he didn’t take a day off like in seven months. Sometimes there were hours starting at 4am and finishing at 7pm. It is an exhausting job. But he would always hit his targets — eat his meals, go to bed early. Sometimes, he used to struggle with night shifts but he would always work it out. This guy deals with a lot of injuries since he’s been a teenager."

"May be, age was one of those factors. Having said that, I know it wasn’t age. It all boiled down to me not living the kind of life I should have — health wise, body wise. Somewhere along the way, I started feeling that it is okay to relax. I have to remember that even when I am playing characters like a visually-impaired man (in Kaabil), or a school teacher (Super 30), I cannot no longer let go off the lifestyle I have. This is not a transformation for the film. This is me trying to find the lifestyle that I maintain for the rest of my life. It is for longevity,” added Roshan.

The War actor said he was on the verge of depression. "I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn’t prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn’t ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn’t train, wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression."

Revealing that he suffered his first muscle spasm at the age of 13 years, Hrithik, who was never really into sports, shared that doctors diagnosed it as sclerosis — a condition in which the tissues around joints become stiff, and reduce the range of movement of joints. “In the beginning, I was so scared to squat that weight. I wasn’t sure if my body would take it. But because there was no inflammation, no sugar in my diet, my food was so clean, my sleep was great, I didn’t suffer those pains. Ever since, I have been pain-free,” he added.

