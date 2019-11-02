Image Source : INSTAGRAM 15 Shah Rukh Khan quotes to remind you why he'll always be King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is 'The' reigning king of Bollywood. Not only is he s a great actor, but is also known for his wit all over the world. He has time and again featured on the list of 'most influential people' and is one of richest as well as the most well known Indian celebrities with fans all around. On his 54th birthday today, here's a list of 15 wise quotes by King Khan that will make you realise why he will always be the 'Badshah of Bollywood'.

“Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.” “Money is a good thing to run after. It is very important to be financially stable but you have to keep your wrongs and rights in mind. Don’t shy away from earning but without selling your soul” “My biggest achievement is that I can make people smile just by my presence.” “There is only one religion in the world – hard work.” “It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world “There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless.” “Success is not a good teacher. Failure makes you humble.” When you get to be 50, you will know that the bulk of your regrets are from not having done what you wished to do. “As an adult, I have come to understand that there is nothing of more value than your capacity for diligence and your ability to work hard.” “Making the mistake of thinking your dreams will take flight without you having to flap madly at those wings to get up into the sky, is plain silly.” “The innermost secrets you should confide to your mother and your fears to your father. I have neither, so I end up confiding it to my acting.” “Every morning I wake up and think of the same thing that this is the first shot of my life so I better make it stick.” “Study hard. Work hard. Play harder. Don’t be bound by rules, don’t hurt anybody and never ever live somebody else’s dream.” “Don’t ever treat your little insanities as if they are aberrations that ought to be hidden from the rest of the world.” “As an adult, I have come to understand that there is nothing of more value than your capacity for diligence and your ability to work hard.”

Happy Birthday King Khan, we love you!

