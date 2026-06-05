Malviya Nagar fire: Here’s how Lovkesh Bajaj allowed Bangladeshis to obtain Indian IDs using his address

New Delhi:

In a latest development to the Malviya Nagar fire incident that killed 21 people in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Friday said Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel, had allegedly allowed two Bangladeshi nationals to use his residential address to obtain Indian identity documents and stay in the country illegally. Delhi Police further added that Bajaj admitted during interrogation that he had knowingly permitted Bangladeshi nationals Sweety Sarkar and her daughter Pushpo Sarkar to use his Chattarpur residence for obtaining Indian identity documents, including a passport, in exchange for money.

Sweety Sarkar, Pushpo Sarkarstaying in Delhi using fraudulent documents

In this regard, a case was registered on January 29, 2025. During the investigation, police found that Sweety Sarkar, Pushpo Sarkar and Pushpo's minor son were allegedly residing in Delhi using fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and passports.

Police further added that verification of the address furnished by Sweety Sarkar for obtaining an Indian passport led investigators to Bajaj, who allegedly facilitated the process for monetary consideration. Subsequently, police arrested Lovkesh Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar in connection with the case. Following completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court against the accused persons.

Lavkesh Bajaj sent to four days of police custody

A Police Information Report (PIR) has also been submitted regarding the minor son of Pushpo Sarkar for appropriate legal action as per law. Meanwhile, Bajaj who owns the Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar has been sent to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy in which 28 people also sustained injuries.

Bajaj was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh at Saket Courts following his arrest by Delhi Police. The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire).

Rekha Gupta calls high-level meeting to review situation

In the wake of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called a high-level meeting on June 5 (Friday) to strengthen fire safety compliance and curb unauthorised constructions across the capital. Taking a strict stance on this entire matter, the government has made it clear that no building owner, official, or any other guilty person found responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire incident will be spared.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure public safety in the capital, it is essential to work holistically on all aspects, including compliance with safety standards, effective monitoring systems, and an accountable mechanism, so that such tragedies can be prevented in the future and Delhi can be made safer, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office. The fire broke out at Flourish Stay Hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on the morning of June 3. According to the FIR, 21 persons were killed, and 28 others sustained injuries in the incident.

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Malviya Nagar fire: Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested, magisterial inquiry ordered | What we know so far