Yoga for thyroid: 5 best yoga poses to improve your thyroid health

Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity. However, yoga doesn’t just mean asanas; there are different parts to it and asanas only comprise one part of it. The other parts of yoga are yama, niyama, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. Asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health.

There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that are beneficial for your thyroid health. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped endocrine gland that is located at the front of your neck under the skin. It helps to release several important hormones. If you have a thyroid problem, it can affect your overall health. Here are some yoga poses that can help to improve thyroid health.

Sarvangasana

Also known as the Shoulder Stand, this pose directly stimulates the thyroid gland. In this pose, the blood flow to the neck area increases, improving circulation and helping to regulate thyroid function. It also helps reduce stress which can have a significant impact on thyroid health.

Halasana

Also known as the Plow Pose, this pose stretches the neck, shoulders and spine which helps to stimulate the thyroid gland. It also improves circulation to the thyroid and improves the overall posture of the body. This eventually helps to ease pressure on the thyroid gland.

Setu Bandhasana

Also known as the Bridge Pose, this pose stimulates the thyroid gland by applying gentle pressure to the neck and throat. It also strengthens the back, hips and legs, which improves circulation and reduces stress as these are important factors in maintaining thyroid health.

Matsyasana

Also known as the Fish Pose, this pose helps to open up the chest and neck, thereby, providing a stretch to the thyroid gland. Matsyasana also helps to increase the blood flow to the neck which can support thyroid health, especially if you suffer from hypothyroidism.

Bhujangasana

Also known as the Cobra Pose, this pose is great for stimulating the thyroid gland and opening up the chest and throat. The backward bend in this pose helps to increase blood flow to the thyroid area and can be helpful in balancing thyroid hormones.

