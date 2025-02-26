Prajakta Koli's wedding: Bride donned custom Anita Dongre lehenga, check outfit details of the couple Prajakta Koli for her wedding ceremony wore a custom Anita Dongre lehenga. Check her outfit here.

Prajakta Koli married her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday, February 25. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by close family and friends. Prior to the wedding, they also had a mehendi, haldi and musical night. The wedding ceremony took place in an outdoor setting and the bride and groom looked their regal best.

For the wedding day, both the bride and groom wore custom outfits designed by Anita Dongre. The 31-year-old YouTuber wore a cream-coloured lehenga and Khanal wore an ivory sherwani set.



The cream-coloured hand-painted Pichhwai lehenga had Parijaat flowers that are an ode to her name. She paired the lehenga skirt with a blouse, a dupatta and a veil. The blouse had a round neckline, half sleeves along with sequin and bead embellishments and floral embroidery all over.

She completed her outfit with two dupattas, one that she draped around her body and another on her head like a veil. The dupatta that was draped around her body had gotta patti embroidery along with scalloped borders. The dupatta that she used as a veil also featured scalloped borders, however, it had an extensive sequin work.

For her makeup, she opted for a minimal nude look which flushed cheeks, brown lips and minimal eye shadow. She kept her hair open in a centre parting.

For her jewellery, Parajakta wore a choker necklace with matching earrings and a maang tika. Her jewellery also featured bangles, kadhas and rings.

Vrishank complimented Prajakta in an ivory sherwani from the designer house Anita Dongre.

For the Mehendi ceremony, Prajakta wore an emerald ankle-length skirt and a waistcoat-style top of the same colour. Speaking to Vogue, she shared, "My bridal trousseau was the first thing I had ‘planned’ way before we started planning the wedding. A few years ago, I did a campaign with Anita and told her: ‘Whenever I get married, I want to wear this lehenga’. And about a month into my engagement in November 2023, I went to the Anita Dongre Rewild fundraiser at the City Palace in Jaipur and we spoke about it. Anita was most gracious she made a custom piece for me.”

ALSO READ: Aadar Jain wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor stun in sarees, check their looks here