Aadar Jain wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor stun in sarees, check their looks here Raj Kapoor's grandson Aadar Jain married Alekha Advani in Mumbai. Jain's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others attended the wedding. Check out their looks.

Aadar Jain married Alekha Advani in Mumbai on Friday, February 21. Aadar Jain is the grandson of Raj Kapoor and the Kapoor family came together to celebrate the couple. In attendance were Jain's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor among others. The star-studded event saw the guests donning some of the prettiest outfits. While some chose to wear sarees, some of them opted for lehengas.

Check out some of the outfits worn by celebrities for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the wedding with Saif Ali Khan. She wore a red saree from the designer label Ritu Kumar. The saree is priced at Rs. 1.5 lakh and has embroidered and sequin work all over. For her jewellery, she wore an emerald necklace and ditched earrings. Kapoor completed her look with a bindi, sindoor and a potli bag.

Alia Bhatt wore the prettiest pink saree. Bhatt chose her pink sequined saree from the designer label Sabyasachi. Bhatt also picked a necklace from Sabyasachi's The Heritage Collection. Her hair was tied in a bun and she completed her look with a pair of stud earrings and her engagement ring.

Karisma Kapoor wore an ivory Kanjeevaram saree for her cousin's wedding. The saree is from the designer label Tarun Tahiliani and is priced at Rs. 2.9 lakh. The elegant Swarovski crystal embellishments. She completed the look with a navratan necklace and a clutch.

The bride, Alekha Advani wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. The lehenga has golden zardozi work all over and came with the most beautiful blouse that featured a sweetheart neck.

Advani completed her look with a red embroidered dupatta. For her jewellery, she picked a statement choker, a layered necklace, maangteeka and earrings.

