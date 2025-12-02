Always tired in winter? Here are the diet changes every woman needs, says top nutritionist Winter affects women’s health, immunity and metabolism. Nutritionist-backed tips on seasonal foods, hydration, pregnancy nutrition and diet essentials for women above 50.

New Delhi:

Winter is here! It is indeed pleasing, but women will have to watch their diet. Winter often brings changes in appetite, metabolism, and energy levels, making it important for women to follow a nutritious and balanced diet. It is a known fact that cold weather causes problems such as dehydration, reduced physical activity, cravings for sugary or fried foods, and even weakened immunity.

Many women can also experience worsened fatigue, anaemia, joint pain, skin dryness, and hormone-related issues. Even problems such as cough, cold, and flu are common during this season. Hence, according to Dr Nivya Vikal, Consultant – Nutrition & Dietetics, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, a mindful winter diet helps maintain strength, immunity, and overall well-being. It is a bad idea to stick to poor eating habits during winter. Many women tend to skip water, rely on quick snacks, or avoid fresh fruits and vegetables, leading to low energy, digestive issues, and vitamin deficiencies. So, focus on the diet during winter and boost your immunity.

Healthy diet for women

The focus should be on warm, nutrient-rich foods. Include seasonal vegetables like spinach, carrots, beets, and methi; whole grains like bajra and jowar; and protein sources such as eggs, dals, paneer, and nuts.



Opting for soups like tomato, sweetcorn, or broccoli, and herbal teas will be essential when it comes to improving digestion. Vitamin C–rich foods like oranges, amla, and bell peppers boost immunity, while healthy fats from ghee, flaxseeds, and almonds will help women get that much-needed energy. Make sure to avoid junk, oily, canned, and processed foods. They can lead to weight gain, inflammation, and digestive problems.

Healthy diet for pregnant women

It will be imperative for pregnant women to have a nutritious diet, inclusive of iron, protein, calcium, and hydration during winter. Warm homemade meals like dal khichdi, leafy greens, fresh fruits, and milk help maintain energy and fetal growth.

Include soups and iron-rich options like rajma, chole, dates, and spinach. Omega-3 foods such as walnuts and flaxseeds support the brain development of the baby. Drink at least 12-15 glasses of water. Avoid processed and overly sugary winter snacks that may trigger acidity or excess weight gain. Pregnant women should seek help from an expert when it comes to their diet.

Healthy diet for women above 50

Women above 50 should opt for foods to strengthen bones, support digestion, and keep immunity strong. Calcium- and vitamin D–rich foods like milk, curd, sesame seeds, ragi, and spinach can be advisable for women. Include high-fibre foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to maintain gut health. Warm soups, protein-rich meals, soaked nuts, and adequate hydration help manage joint stiffness and boost metabolism. Heart-healthy fats from olive oil will also be helpful.

So, women must be mindful during winter, concentrate on eating healthy foods, stay active, and energised. Don’t wait any longer, try to adhere to these vital tips and enjoy the winter season.

