Foods that help your lungs recover after a high-smog week

When pollution levels spike, whether from vehicle emissions, industrial smog, crop-burning haze, or urban air stagnation, tiny particles like PM2.5 and other airborne toxins hit more than just your lungs. They raise oxidative stress, promote inflammation, and accelerate the decline in lung function. While masks, air purifiers and clean air indoors help, there’s another powerful tool many people ignore: diet.

More and more studies show that the food you eat affects how well your lungs cope with dirty air, plus how fast they recover after exposure. Foods that contain many antioxidants and that calm inflammation appear to counter the harm, lower swelling, and also help the lungs in mending themselves.

Foods and nutrients that can help your lungs recover

1. Fruits and vegetables (especially antioxidant-rich ones)

Studies have repeatedly shown a strong link between high fruit and vegetable intake and better lung function. A 2024 study found that people who followed a plant-centred diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, had better lung capacity and lower rates of respiratory problems.

Citrus fruits, apples, berries, and tomatoes: high in vitamin C, flavonoids and carotenoids, these antioxidants help fight oxidative stress caused by pollution.

Leafy greens: spinach, kale and similar greens offer antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that support lung health.

One large study using UK Biobank data (over 200,000 participants) found that people exposed to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) lost less lung function if they consumed at least four portions of fruit per day, compared with those who ate less fruit.

2.Omega-3-rich foods and healthy fats

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish (like salmon, mackerel), and nuts/seeds (like walnuts, flaxseeds), have anti-inflammatory properties. Some reviews on diet and chronic respiratory diseases suggest these healthy fats may mitigate pollution-induced inflammation in the airways.

Including healthy fats helps maintain the integrity of lung tissue, supports immune function, and potentially reduces the long-term damage caused by repeated pollution exposure.

3. Whole grains, legumes and fibre-rich foods

Whole grains, beans, lentils, and other high-fibre foods support overall health, reduce systemic inflammation, and have an indirect positive effect on the lungs. A healthy, balanced diet with complex carbs in place of refined ones seems to help in maintaining respiratory resilience.

4. Hydration + antioxidant beverages

It is essential to stay hydrated after smog exposure. Fluids thin the mucus in the airways and help remove particulate matter that has accumulated in the lungs. Herbal teas, including green tea, hot water with lemon, and juices made from fruits high in antioxidants, may be particularly useful. Green tea, in particular, is often cited for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

5. Anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting foods and spices

Spices such as turmeric, garlic, and ginger possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help diminish inflammation in the lungs after exposure to polluted air.

Lung recovery plate to follow after exposure

Eat at least 4 to 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, especially colourful ones such as berries, citrus fruits, tomatoes, and leafy greens.

Include sources of omega-3s, such as fatty fish twice or three times a week or nuts/seeds each day.

Opt for whole grains, pulses, and beans instead of refined grains.

Stay hydrated, drink water, herbal teas, and possibly fresh antioxidant-rich juices.

Include anti-inflammatory spices or foods, such as turmeric, garlic, and ginger, to reduce airway inflammation.

Avoid heavy processed foods, excessive sugars or fried foods, which can worsen inflammation.

No meal plan will fully reverse the inhalation of polluted air; masks, clean air, and reducing exposure remain vital. But the latest research shows that diet can mitigate damage, reduce inflammation and help lungs recover faster.

In other words, what you eat does matter. After a smoggy week, think of your diet as protective armour for your lungs. Simple, everyday choices: Fruits, greens, healthy fats, hydration, can support recovery, ease stress on airways and give your lungs a fighting chance. Because in polluted times, health isn’t just about breathing, it’s about feeding the body what it needs to heal.

