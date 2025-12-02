Centre appoints senior advocate Madhav Khurana as special public prosecutor in Red Fort car blast case A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday named senior advocate Madhav Khurana as the special public prosecutor to handle the trial and all related proceedings in the November 10 car blast case near the Red Fort, which left 15 people dead.

Khurana has been appointed special public prosecutor (SPP) for three years on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct trial and other legal matters before the NIA special court and the Delhi High Court, the order said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, read with sub-section (8) of Section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the Central government hereby appoints Madhav Khurana, senior advocate, as special public prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to the NIA case on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA special court and Delhi High Court for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," the order issued by Joint Secretary Arvind Khare said.

The NIA has so far arrested seven key accused in the Red Fort blast case, in which alleged suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi blew himself inside a Hyundai i20 car using an improvised explosive device (IED).

The matter is linked to a white-collar terror module that was unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Umar was a resident of Pulwama district in J-K who worked as an assistant professor in the general medicine department of the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

The NIA has also seized another vehicle belonging to Umar that is currently being examined for evidence in the case.

The NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, leaving at least 15 people dead, injuring over 20, and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators, and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

