India rejects Pakistan's 'ridiculous' claim of delaying overflight clearance for aid flights to Sri Lanka India had granted rapid clearance for Pakistan's humanitarian aid flight carrying relief material to flood-affected Sri Lanka.

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan for claiming that New Delhi denied overflight clearance to a Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, calling the Islamabad claim 'ridiculous' and yet another attempt to 'spread anti-India misinformation.'

It is pertinent to mention that India granted rapid clearance for Pakistan's humanitarian aid flight carrying relief material to flood-affected Sri Lanka at the shortest notice period of 4 hours.

'Ridiculous statement by Pakistan'

In response to media queries regarding a statement by Pakistan on overflight clearance, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We reject the ridiculous statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, which is yet another attempt of spreading anti-India misinformation," the MEA said.

The MEA further clarified that the request for overflight clearance of the Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka was received by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at 1 pm on Monday (December 1).

Given the urgency of the humanitarian assistance, the Government of India processed the request expeditiously the same day," the MEA said, adding that the permission was granted "as per the itinerary proposed at 1730 hours on December 1, 2025."