Flights affected at various airports due to check-in system glitch; Air India issues advisory The airline has advised passengers to check status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

New Delhi:

Air India on Tuesday said third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India. The airline has advised passengers to check status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

In a post on X, the airlines said, "A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India. Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises."

It also urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, and to allow additional time for their journey. "We request passengers to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving for the airport, and to allow additional time for their journey. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," Air India added.

