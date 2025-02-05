Why cutting down on oil is crucial for preventing lifestyle diseases? Expert explains

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why cutting down on oil is crucial for preventing lifestyle diseases.

Balancing fat intake with a healthy lifestyle that includes physical activity and more plant-based foods is a decent approach. Fats themselves are not inherently bad; they are essential for various bodily functions like hormone production, cell membrane integrity, and energy storage. The real issue lies in the shift in our lifestyle—both in terms of diet and activity levels.

Earlier, people consumed more natural and unprocessed sources of fats, like butter, ghee, nuts, and cold-pressed oils like Kachchi Ghani Mustard oil, while also leading more active lifestyles with physical labour and outdoor activities. Today, the average person consumes more processed foods containing trans fats and refined vegetable oils while leading a more sedentary life. This imbalance—higher intake of unhealthy fats and lower energy expenditure—contributes to obesity, heart disease, and metabolic disorders.

When we spoke to Ms Upasana Parv Kalra, Head, Clinical, Nutrition & Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, she said it’s not just about fats alone but the entire lifestyle equation—what we eat, how much we move, and the type of fats we consume. In the past, people naturally burned off the fats they consumed because their daily routines involved a lot of physical activity. Whether it was farming, manual labour, or just walking more, their bodies were constantly in motion.

Oils and fats should be used in moderation

Oils and fats should be used in moderation and primarily include plant sources. There are 3 types of fats saturated fats, MUFa & PUFA. 7-10% of saturated fats should be included (out of the total calories from fats) rest should be MUFA & PUFA. Sources of MUFA PUFA include pulses, beans, millets, green leafy vegetables and oil seeds and also fatty fishes and eggs.

The key is moderation—choosing healthy fats like those from nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil while reducing trans fats and highly processed oils. And of course, incorporating regular exercise to maintain heart health and metabolism. reading labels carefully is one of the best ways to reduce fat consumption. Many processed foods contain hidden fats, especially saturated and trans fats, which can contribute to health issues like heart disease. Checking the ingredients list for terms like partially hydrogenated oils, and palm oil can help identify hidden fat sources.

Tips to prevent lifestyle diseases

Additionally, opting for fresh, whole foods over processed ones and choosing cooking methods like grilling, steaming, or baking instead of frying can also help reduce fat intake.

Health is a balance of diet, exercise, and rest, and sleep quality often gets overlooked. Many people focus on diet and workouts but forget that poor sleep can affect metabolism, hormone balance, and recovery. Irregular sleep patterns due to work timings or screen exposure before bed can disrupt circadian rhythms, leading to weight gain, stress, and other health issues.

Hydration is another key factor—water should be the primary source of fluids, not sugary or aerated drinks. Proper hydration supports digestion, energy levels, and detoxification.

Balancing fats in the right ratio, prioritising natural foods, staying active, and maintaining good hydration and rest are all key factors.

