Loneliness is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, says WHO; Sadhguru offers a fix Loneliness is now a global health risk, with WHO comparing its impact to smoking. Sadhguru says meditation and even 10 minutes of silence can help reconnect the mind and ease inner distress.

We often hear about eating well, sleeping enough, and exercising to stay healthy. But there is another public health concern that many don't talk about, and that is loneliness. It is not a small feeling or just sadness but a serious health hazard. According to the World Health Organization, loneliness is so harmful that its effect on health is now compared to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Loneliness is more than being alone. It means to feel disconnected, unsupported, or invisible even when you are surrounded by people. This kind of inner emptiness can damage both mind and body. People who suffer from chronic loneliness often have a higher chance of getting depressed and anxious, which can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, or memory issues. Over time, loneliness could shorten life itself.

Sadhguru on why we ignore loneliness

Spiritual leader Sadhguru feels that we often ignore loneliness or take it lightly, because it doesn’t show on our lab reports, and because there is no pill for it. He suggests that meditation is the only way to effectively deal with loneliness, which is slowly becoming an epidemic.

“Meditation is that process through which you learn to operate this mind. This is the miracle of the mind. No matter what's happening with your body, no matter what's happening with situations around you, even if the whole world turns against you, if your mind is working for you, you see it makes miracles happen effortlessly. But if your mind turns against you, even if the whole world belongs to you, you are living in a palace, you have a mountain of gold, but you are gone,” he says.

Sadhguru believes that it is important for future generations to take responsibility for their own well being for them to be able to contribute as citizens of this country.

“I am talking about not only our health, the future generation. It is also very important that each individual does something for their own well-being. Your health must be your responsibility; only then can you be a contributing citizen,” he says.

Why daily silence can improve wellbeing

Sadhguru feels that spending as little as 10 minutes a day in silence can make a huge difference, helping you reconnect with yourself and reducing the inner noise that often leads to loneliness.