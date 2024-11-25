When is Thanksgiving 2024 in US? Know date, history, significance and traditions of this cherished holiday

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL When is Thanksgiving 2024 in US? Know date, history

Thanksgiving is a time of contemplation, thankfulness, and celebration that many people throughout the world enjoy. Aside from the festive dinners and family reunions, the holiday has significant historical and cultural significance. In addition to when it will be held this year, this article will look at what the festival is about, why it is observed, and the customs that make it a one-of-a-kind and memorable celebration for individuals from all walks of life. Here's all you need to know about Thanksgiving 2024 in US:

Thanksgiving 2024: Date

Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, November 28, 2024, in the United States. The holiday is observed every fourth Thursday in November, and its origins may be traced back to 1941. President Franklin D. Roosevelt fixed this procedure to assure continuity in the commemorative festivities.

During the Great Depression, Dr. Roosevelt recommended celebrating Thanksgiving Day on the third Thursday to extend the holiday shopping season; nevertheless, the shift was rejected in 1939. A few years later, Congress decided to celebrate the celebration on the fourth Thursday to ensure regularity.

Thanksgiving 2024: History

The origins of America's first Thanksgiving can be traced back to a 1621 feast at Plymouth, Massachusetts, where the Pilgrims got assistance from Wampanoag Indians. The Pilgrims, battling to survive after their terrible first winter, celebrated a great harvest with a three-day festival that most likely combined English and Native American traditions. Though it is widely assumed to be a show of gratitude to the Wampanoag, the true purpose of the event is complicated by the subsequent history of strife between Native Americans and European settlers.

Thanksgiving 2024: Significance

Thanksgiving Day in the United States is more than just a historical observance; it is a time to express appreciation for the blessings of the previous year. Families and friends gather to enjoy meals, visit, and reflect on what they are grateful for. It serves as a reminder to halt amid life's struggles and appreciate its blessings.

How is Thanksgiving in the US celebrated?

Though the festival's traditions have evolved, the primary value remains the same: family gatherings and great feasts. Turkey has become the centerpiece of the dinner table, with 90% of Americans carving the bird and serving it with their favorite mashed potatoes. Other traditions of the day include Thanksgiving Day parades, particularly the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, providing necessities to those in need, and Presidential Turkey Pardons.

The Presidential Turkey Pardon is a delightful American tradition in which the President spares a turkey from being slain on Thanksgiving. The ritual, held at the White House right before the holiday, entails presenting the turkey to the President, who officially pardons it, enabling it to live out its life at a farm or sanctuary.

A typical Thanksgiving meal table includes foods such as turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and many others.

