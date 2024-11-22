Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IRCTC to set up luxury 'tent city' at Prayagraj, know how and where to book, price list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IRCTC to set up 'tent city'

Maha Kumbh is one of the biggest religious events in India. Maha Kumbh is going to be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh in the year 2025. Preparations for which are in full swing. To make Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj a success, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is going to set up 'Mahakumbh Gram' and IRCTC Tent City. Commenting on the development, Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC said, “Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India’s spiritual diversity.”

If you are also planning to take a bath in Maha Kumbh and want to stay in the tent city to be set up in Maha Kumbh, then know what facilities you will get in the tent city. Where to book for the tent city and how much will it cost to stay for 1 night?

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: THESE facilities will be available in Maha Kumbh Village and Tent City

Tourists will get the facility to stay in deluxe tents and premium tents in Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj. There will be round-the-clock security in it. These tents are fire-resistant tents that have been designed keeping in mind the comfort of the devotees. Those staying here will get buffet and catering services in the dining hall. Medical facilities will be available. Shuttle service will be available for roaming around and for bathing areas. You can go around here by battery vehicles. Daily cultural performances and spiritual discourses will be organized. You will also get the facility of yoga/spa/biking here.

Image Source : SOCIALMaha Kumbh Mela 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: How and Where to Book Tent City?

You can book according to your date by visiting the official website of IRCTC. The dates of Shahi Snan have also been given by IRCTC. You can easily book for the tent city from here. To book your stay, the travellers need to visit www.irctctourism.com or contact customer support at 1800110139 voice or reach out with WhatsApp (message only) "Mahakumbh IRCTC "at Mobile Nos. +91-8287930739, +91- 8595931047 and +91-8076025236.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Tent City Cost and Rent

According to the information given on the official website of IRCTC, four categories of deluxe, premium, deluxe on royal bath, and premium on royal bath have been created. In which -

Single Occupancy

Deluxe Room - Rs 10,500 (breakfast included)

Premium Room - Rs 15,525 (breakfast included)

Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date- Rs 16,100 (Breakfast included)

Premium Room Shahi Snan Date- 21,735 (Breakfast Included)

Double Occupancy

Deluxe Room - Rs 12,000 (breakfast included)

Premium Room - Rs 18,000 (breakfast included)

Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date- Rs 20,000 (Breakfast included)

Premium Room Royal Bath Date- 30,000 (Breakfast included)

Extra Bed

Deluxe Room - Rs 4,200

Premium Room - Rs 6,300

Deluxe Room Royal Bath Date- 7,000

Premium Room Shahi Snan Date- 10,500

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways to set up luxury 'tent city' for visitors in Prayagraj, know all about it