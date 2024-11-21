Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways to set up luxury 'tent city' for visitors in Prayagraj, know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The tent city in Prayagraj will be known as 'Maha Kumbh Gram'.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is gearing up to set up a premium tent city named "Maha Kumbh Gram" in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in view of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela next year. Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, described the initiative as a groundbreaking step that merges luxurious accommodation with a rich cultural experience. The project aims to honour India's spiritual diversity while enhancing the tourism and pilgrimage experience at the iconic religious gathering, he stated. "Our Objective is to provide an accessible, comfortable and enriching experience for all visitors", Jain said in a statement.

The company, a public sector undertaking of the Railway Ministry, said it has expertise in mass-scale pilgrimage tourism and extensive hospitality services over a nationwide rail network with domain experience of successfully managing 6.5 lakh plus customers to date on the Aastha and Bharat Gaurav Trains. "IRCTC is uniquely positioned to make Kumbh Gram an unparalleled spiritual and cultural destination," the company said. It added, "The Mahakumbh Gram Tent City shall be patronised through direct bookings as well as IRCTC Tourists availing the Rail Tour Packages, Bharat Gaurav Trains etc."

'Maha Kumbh Gram' tent city in Prayagraj

Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC said, "Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City in Prayagraj will offer deluxe and premium camps equipped with modern amenities to ensure a high level of comfort for guests, providing a premium experience amidst the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh 2025". "The Tariff begins at Rs 6,000 plus applicable taxes per person per night on double occupancy, including breakfast," the statement said. For more information or to book a stay, one can visit irctctourism. com or contact customer support at 1800110139, it said.

About Mahakumb Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: 1,249 km-long network of pipes to provide water supply