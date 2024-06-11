When is Jamai Sasthi 2024? Know date, significance, history, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know when is Jamai Sasthi 2024 celebration in West Bengal.

As we enter the month of June, many important festivals and rituals are lined up for the year. One such festival that holds a special place in the hearts of Bengalis is Jamai Sasthi. It is a celebration of the bond between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law, also known as “Jamai”. This festival is observed on the sixth day of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha according to the Hindu calendar. In 2024, Jamai Sasthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12.

Significance of Jamai Sasthi:

Jamai Sasthi is a significant festival for the Bengali community, as it symbolizes the strong bond between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi showers her blessings on the Jamai and grants him prosperity and success in his life. This festival is also celebrated to honour the son-in-law as an integral part of the family.

History of Jamai Sasthi:

The origin of this festival dates back to ancient times when there was a custom of arranged marriages in India. Back then, it was common for a mother-in-law to have a strained relationship with her daughter-in-law. To strengthen this bond, Jamai Sasthi was introduced as a way to celebrate the relationship between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law.

According to folklore, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were once invited for a feast by Lord Vishnu. However, due to some misunderstanding, Goddess Parvati was not welcomed by Lord Vishnu’s wife, Goddess Lakshmi. This made Lord Shiva upset and he cursed Lord Vishnu that he would have to leave his home and wander around like a beggar. To reverse the curse, Lord Vishnu took the form of a Jamai (son-in-law) and sought the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on Jamai Sasthi. It is said that this act of seeking forgiveness from the mother-in-law brought an end to the curse and Lord Vishnu was able to return to his home.

Rituals and Celebrations:

Jamai Sasthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in Bengali households. The day begins with the mother-in-law performing a special puja for her son-in-law, seeking blessings for his well-being and prosperity. She then ties a sacred thread, known as “Rakhi”, on his wrist as a symbol of their bond. In return, the son-in-law presents her with gifts and seeks her blessings.

Special dishes are prepared for the Jamai on this day, which includes his favourite dishes and sweets. The mother-in-law also prepares a special Thali (plate) containing various delicacies for her Jamai to enjoy. This gesture of love and affection from the mother-in-law is what makes this festival truly special.

Many families also organise feasts or get-togethers on this day, inviting their relatives and friends to celebrate together. It is a time for families to come together and strengthen their bond.

