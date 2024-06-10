Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti 2024: Who is Guru Arjan Dev? Know date, history, significance, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know all about Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti 2024

Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth of the ten Sikh Gurus, holds a place of great reverence in Sikh history. Born on April 15, 1563, in Goindval, Punjab, India, Guru Arjan Dev was the youngest son of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh Guru, and Mata Bhani. He became the Guru on September 1, 1581, and served until his martyrdom on May 30, 1606. Guru Arjan Dev is celebrated for his spiritual and humanitarian contributions, most notably for compiling the Adi Granth, the central scripture of Sikhism, which later became the Guru Granth Sahib. Here's all you need to know about Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti 2024:

Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti 2024: Date

In 2024, Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti will be observed on Monday, June 10. The date of the Jayanti varies each year based on the lunar calendar. It is celebrated on his birth anniversary according to the Nanakshahi calendar used in Sikhism.

Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti 2024: History and Significance

Guru Arjan Dev’s tenure as a Guru was marked by significant developments for the Sikh community. He supervised the construction of the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, a central place of worship for Sikhs. He also compiled the Adi Granth, a sacred scripture containing the hymns of Sikh Gurus and other saints, ensuring the spiritual teachings were preserved for future generations.

His dedication to spreading the message of peace, equality, and devotion to God made him a beloved figure among Sikhs and beyond. Unfortunately, his life was cut short when he was martyred under the orders of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices for religious freedom and justice.

Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti 2024: Rituals and Celebrations

Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm by Sikhs around the world. The celebrations typically include:

Gurbani Kirtan: Recitations of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib are held in Gurdwaras. Devotees gather to listen to and sing these hymns, which convey messages of peace, love, and devotion.

Akhand Path: A continuous, non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, known as Akhand Path, is performed, often lasting 48 hours. This ritual symbolises the eternal presence of the Guru in the lives of Sikhs.

Langar: Free community meals are organised in Gurdwaras, reflecting the principle of equality and service to humanity that Guru Arjan Dev emphasised.

Prayers and Processions: Special prayers are offered, and processions, known as Nagar Kirtans, are conducted, where devotees sing hymns and distribute prasad (blessed food).

Charity and Seva: Acts of charity and selfless service (seva) are encouraged, with many devotees participating in community service activities to honour Guru Arjan Dev’s legacy of compassion and service.

Guru Arjan Dev Jayanti is not just a day of celebration but a time for reflection on the teachings and sacrifices of Guru Arjan Dev. His life exemplifies the core values of Sikhism; devotion to God, commitment to justice, and service to humanity. As Sikhs around the world come together to celebrate his Jayanti, they are reminded of the enduring impact of his contributions and the timeless relevance of his teachings.

