When is Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date, history and more

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a revered day in Indian history, commemorating the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the valiant Rajput king of Mewar. Known for his indomitable spirit and relentless struggle against Mughal domination, Maharana Pratap's legacy continues to inspire generations. Every year, this occasion ignites a spirit of valour and patriotism across India, particularly in Rajasthan. But when exactly is Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrated in 2024? Here’s everything you need to know about this significant day.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Date

Maharana Pratap was originally born on May 9, 1540, according to the Julian calendar. However, the Julian calendar was later replaced by the Gregorian calendar, which dates Maharana Pratap's birth to May 19, 1540. In contemporary times, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated according to the Hindu calendar. As per Drik Panchang, this year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be observed on June 9.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: History

Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan. He was the eldest son of Maharana Udai Singh II, the ruler of the Kingdom of Mewar, and his queen, Jaiwanta Bai. Maharana Pratap ascended to the throne in 1572, at a time when the Mughal Empire, under Akbar, was expanding its dominion over the Indian subcontinent.

Maharana Pratap is best remembered for his valorous resistance against the Mughals, particularly the Battle of Haldighati in 1576. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Maharana Pratap and his loyal forces put up a fierce fight. Though the battle did not result in a decisive victory for either side, it showcased Maharana Pratap's determination and bravery, earning him a legendary status among his people.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2024: Significance

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a vibrant celebration, especially in Rajasthan. People pay homage at statues and memorials dedicated to the king. Grand processions, folk performances, and storytelling sessions recount his courage and sacrifices. Schools and colleges organize cultural events to educate younger generations about his legacy.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is not just a celebration of a historical figure’s birth; it is an embodiment of Rajput pride, valour, and the spirit of resistance against oppression. Maharana Pratap’s unwavering commitment to his principles and his kingdom serves as an enduring inspiration.

Celebrating Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Grand processions: Colourful processions with decorated elephants and horses recreate the grandeur of the Rajput era.

Colourful processions with decorated elephants and horses recreate the grandeur of the Rajput era. Speeches and cultural programs: Speeches recounting Maharana Pratap's bravery and cultural programs showcasing Rajasthani traditions are held.

Speeches recounting Maharana Pratap's bravery and cultural programs showcasing Rajasthani traditions are held. Visits to historical sites: People pay homage at forts and palaces associated with Maharana Pratap, like the Kumbhalgarh Fort.

