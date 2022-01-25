Follow us on What is the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day?

India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year on Wednesday. The celebrations are all the more special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. As the tradition goes, Nov 26 is observed as the Constitution Day of India, or Samvidhan Divas.

Knowing Independence Day, Republic Day and Constitution Day

Independence Day- Celebrated on August 15

Republic Day- Celebrated on January 26

Constitution Day- Celebrated on November 26

On Independence Day, India witnesses a huge celebration with the tricolour flag hoisting, parades, and cultural functions across the country. The flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi followed by the PM's address to the nation. It has been declared a public holiday.

On Republic Day, the President of India, who is the first citizen of the country attends the event and unfurls the flag. It is celebrated at Rajpath in the national capital followed by parades, a tableau of the states, artillery display, etc. It is a public holiday.

Constitution Day is not a public holiday. On this day, the preamble of the constitution is read in all schools by all students. In addition, quiz and essay competitions may also be organised on the subject of the constitution of India.

The difference between Republic Day, Independence Day and Constitution Day

While Independence Day marks the nation's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, Republic Day - which is celebrated on January 26 marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

Constitution Day is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India which came into effect on 26 January 1950. The Modi government decided in 2015 to observe this day annually as Constitution Day.

How will Republic Day 2022 be celebrated in India?

On Wednesday, the Republic Day ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will be honoured next, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Parade time

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 a.m., instead of the earlier timing of 10 a.m. to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman

A nationwide flagship programme of NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' will be launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the nation. Next of Kin (NOK) of approximately 5,000 fallen heroes will be presented with the Plaque of Gratitude by NCC cadets all over the country, at about the same time as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the country's Bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Kala Kumbh -- Huge Scroll paintings to adorn Rajpath

Ten scrolls each of 75 metres in length and 15 ft in height will be displayed along the Rajpath during the parade. They were prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event jointly organised by Ministries of Defence & Culture. The scrolls were painted in two phases - at Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh - by over 600 renowned artists and young aspirants from across the country. Inspiration was drawn from the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle showcasing the rich cultural heritage of indigenous & contemporary visual art practices.

Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav

For the first time, dancers who perform during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nationwide competition 'Vande Bharatam', jointly organised by Ministries of Defence and Culture. The competition that began at the district level with the participation of nearly 3,870 dancers in 323 groups progressed to state and zonal levels over a period of two months in November and December. Finally, 480 dancers were selected. They will showcase their talent during the parade at Rajpath.

Veer Gatha -- Stories of Valour from school children

In another first, the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Education organized a nationwide 'Veer Gatha' competition to motivate school students to do projects on gallantry award winners. More than eight lakh students from around 4,800 schools across the country participated and shared their inspirational stories through essays, poems, drawings and multimedia presentations. After several rounds of evaluation, 25 were selected and declared as winners. They will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and witness the R-Day parade.

Static Band Performance by CAPF

Before the commencement of the parade, the contingents of Central Armed Police Forces will undertake static band performances in the seating enclosures at Rajpath.

Drone show

A novel 'Drone Show' has been conceptualised, designed, produced and choreographed within the country. The 'Make in India' initiative has been organised by a startup 'Botlab Dynamics', supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology. The show would be of 10 minutes duration involving around 1,000 drones fabricated through indigenous technology. Synchronised background music will also be played during the drone show.

Projection mapping

Projection mapping show to commemorate 75 years of Independence for a duration of around 3-4 minutes would be showcased on the walls of North and South Block before the end of the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony.

