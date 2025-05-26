What is fart walk? Not a meme material, expert shares 2 major benefits of post-meal strolls To help manage bloating and to control overall health, one must go for a fart walk. In this article, we have mentioned the two major benefits of fart walking explained by an expert.

New Delhi:

People all over the world have become very conscious about their health. Therefore, people adopt many techniques to keep themselves healthy. Although people often do many types of exercises and workouts to stay fit and healthy, walking is the most effective and popular way to keep oneself healthy.

Walking is a way to make you fit in less time and effort amidst a busy schedule. There are many benefits of walking, and people do it according to their convenience. Meanwhile, a special kind of walk is very much in trend these days. We are talking about the fart walk, which is being discussed everywhere these days. It has been discussed a lot on social media for the last few days. Let's know what this walk is and its benefits -

How did this trend start?

Marilyn Smith, a 70-year-old Canadian who also works to make people aware of gut health, started the 'Fart Walk.' She shared a video on social media and said that she and her husband started walking every day after dinner so that they could get relief from gas and help with digestion. As we release gas or fart while walking, we have named it fart walk.

On May 25, Dr Kunal Sood, a specialist in anaesthesiology and interventional pain management who frequently posts health advice on Instagram, emphasised the practical advantages of a little post-meal stroll.

He responded to a point-of-view video clip of people taking a "fart walk" in the film. Dr Sood went on to explain the true health advantages of taking a leisurely walk.

Helps to ease digestive gas

Fart Walk is more than simply an odd moniker. The fart walk is a real technique with real digestive advantages that lies behind this delightfully named internet meme that may make some people laugh.

Dr Sood said, “The fart walk is the internet's new name for something with a lot more science behind it. A short walk after a meal, just 10 to 15 minutes, can help you move gas through the digestive system, reducing bloating and preventing constipation. It works by stimulating peristalsis, which is the natural movement of the intestines that pushes food and gas along.”

Helps to manage blood sugar levels

In addition to relieving built-up gas, the fart walk has other benefits. Given its short duration, a 10- to 15-minute walk may seem insignificant, but it can also successfully assist in controlling blood sugar levels.

Dr Sood further said, “But that's not all post-meal walks also improve blood sugar control, especially for people with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. That's because muscle contractions during walking help your cells absorb glucose without needing extra insulin. Some studies even show better weight management and lower blood pressure with regular post meal walks so whether it is to ease digestion or manage blood sugar, a 'fart walk' is a simple low effort habit with real health benefits.”

