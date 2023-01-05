Want toned legs like Disha Patani? Don't skip these 5 exercises

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani flaunts her toned legs in mini skirt

Legs training is as important as any other part of the body. In fact, a workout of legs can stimulate the release of large amounts of hormones. Working your legs helps to produce hormones such as cortisol, testosterone, and human growth hormone (HGH). Plus you will build strength, mobility and flexibility. If you ignore working out the legs, you will never be able to achieve your goal of a 'dream physique'. If the legs are weak they show and if they toned, well-built, and muscular, eyes travel there. Actress Disha Patani invests a fair amount of time in her leg workout and it is visible in her photos when she totally rocks shorts dresses or bikinis. If you want to flaunt your legs like Disha, mentioned below are five easy exercises you must do for those perfect-looking legs.

Squats

Weighted squats are the best exercise to work out the full lower body. It also requires core stabilisation and increases overall strength.

Split Squat

Split squats are the best to work out each leg separately. They target the glutes, hamstrings and quads.

Deadlift

Deadlifts work out the hamstrings in the best possible manner. It helps in building the hips and lower back.

Lunges

Doing lunges involves hip and knee extension. It works out the thighs and glutes.

Leg press

Leg presses work out outer quads, inner quads, glutes and hamstrings. This means the entire lower body is under tension in doing leg presses.

