Disha Patani glams up like a doll in tube top and mini skirt, see her New Year's looks

Disha Patani is a certified style queen. Her Instagram family was treated by some glamorous photos of the Bollywood actress recently and to say the least, it took their breath away. Disha is not only one of the fittest actresses in the industry but has a distinct personal style statement that puts her a cut above the rest. She was in South Korea for New Year's and her latest photos seemed to be inspired by the style and flavour of the country. Needless to say that these pictures of the actress have been going viral on social media.

Disha Patani tuns up the heat in tube top and mini skirt

Disha Patani turned up the heat on social media with her glamorous photos in a tube top and mini skirt. In the images, her toned abs and legs were on full display. Not just style goals, the Bollywood actress seemed to be setting some major fitness goals for 2023 as well. She completed her look with faux fur boots, which were knee length, and a cardigan styled as a shrug.

Disha Patani soaks in Korean style

After her latest visit to South Korea, Disha Patani surely took some cues from localities. And she did the Korean style her own way. In one of the looks, she opted for a tube top and mini skirt, but teamed it up with gloves that are in this winter season. She accessorised her look with a neckpiece and some beads in her hair.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section and draw comparisons between Disha and what they felt were anime looks. One netizen questioned, "Which anime is this (sic)." Another praised Disha's beauty and fitness and wrote, "Just a glimpse of doll (sic)."

On the movies front, Disha will feature opposite Tamil star Suriya in his next movie. She will also play roles in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in Project K opposite Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

