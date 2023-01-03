Shaheer Sheikh's drastic physical transformation from fat to fit in 3 months makes us go gaga | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh's physical transformation

Shaheer Sheikh surprised his fans on social media when he shared a video of his physical transformation. The TV actor, who grabbed a lot of attention for his current role as Krishna in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, has once again created a storm on the internet with his epic body transformation. Taking to his Instagram, Shaheer shared his before-after transformation over the last three months, and the fans are going gaga over him.

In his latest post, Shaheer shared how he started his fitness journey and he achieved it. He had a small paunch when he started, but managed to shred it to carve out his abs. Captioning the video, he wrote, "Last 3 months #stepbystep (sic)." Take a look

Soon after the video went viral, his fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with appreciation and love for the actor. Actor Khushwant Walia wrote: "Inspiring." Mohit Sharma added: "Yahan toh I guess 3 janam lagenge (I guess it will take me three lifetimes). A fan wrote, "What an amazing progress.” Another wrote, “I cant believe the first picture is you. You seemed so fit and toned in the initial episodes of WTHA. Damn that's some hot progress....totally inspired!!"

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their daughter Anaya in 2019. Taking to his Instagram, the actor dropped the adorable photo, where Ananya can be seen wrapped in Shaheer's arms as they laid in bed. "Itta sa tukda chand ka," he captioned the precious moment. However, Anaya's face is not visible in the picture.

On the work front, Shaheer is known for his TV shows such as 'Kya Mast Hai Life', 'Mahabharat', 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', among others. Apart from daily soaps, he has also done music videos, films, and web series.

