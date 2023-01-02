Kareena Kapoor sizzles in sequin thigh-high-slit gown worth Rs 2 lakh for New Year celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor's New Year look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista, her style is best summed up as trendy, stunning and comfortable. Not only she experiments with outfits, but also colours, cuts and designs. For the New year, Kareena slipped into a gorgeous sequin green gown as she celebrated with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. The actress, along with her family, is currently in Switzerland on a holiday. To ring in the New Year, Kareena, styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, upped her glam in the dazzling emerald sequined gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kareena Kapoor's look

Kareena Kapoor, who is having a good time in Gstaad, Switzerland, with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh, served a steal-worthy look for New Year's Day. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and droopy sleeves. The unique piece is from the shelves of designer Elie Saab’s exquisite Fall 2022 collection. The actress styled her attire with a diamond-studded necklace and strappy heels. Rounding off the look, she matched her outfit with a small clutch and a sleek bun. Kareena's emerald green gown is called Laurel Green Striped Sequin Dress, and it costs Rs 2,35,748 (USD 2,850).

She posed inside the resort where she is staying. Balloon-decorated walls and corridors also appeared in the background of the photos. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "2023 I am so ready for you…(heart emojis) About last night."

Recently, Kareena jetted off to Gstaad, Switzerland to celebrate New Year after a hiatus of three years. The actress has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they married in 2012. Earlier, she shared a picture from her favourite travel destination on her Instagram stories and captioned the picture, "Waited three years for you."

Kareena and Saif's work front

Kareena was last seen in the family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor & Taimur gear up for skiing, here's what keeping Saif Ali Khan busy during Switzerland vacay

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgan looks sexy in LBD for New Year's party. See her cozy photos with Orry

Read More Lifestyle News