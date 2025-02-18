Want to lose over 9 kg before summer? Fitness trainer shares amazing diet plan and weight loss tips Losing weight is a task for several people; however, summer is the best time to lose weight. Thus, a fitness trainer has shared an amazing diet plan and weight loss tips to lose over 9 kg within a few months.

Soraya, a Jamaican fitness instructor and weight reduction trainer, helps busy ladies lose weight and get back in shape as they go through a metamorphosis. She offered four suggestions in a recent post to assist people shed more than twenty pounds (about 9+ kilograms) before the summer of 2025. She recommended measures that someone on a weight loss journey can remember, such as meeting daily protein requirements or walking the required number of steps each day.

Here's how to lose 9+ kg before summer 2025

Portion control

When we are on the journey to get fit and are cutting back on calories, we often stop eating out. However, the fitness coach advised her followers not to avoid eating out. She even suggested a portion-control hack that could help you avoid overeating.

“When you do go, ask the waiter to bring a to-go box WITH your meal. Then put ½ of it in the box and only eat what's on the place. We are visual creatures, so by putting a portion aside before eating, you'll feel more satisfied and less likely to overeat,” Soraya explained.

Strength training is a must

She advised people who are trying to lose weight that they must lift weights about 3 to 4 times per week. “You can do this at home with 2-3 pairs of dumbbells or go to a gym. Don't overdo it. Focus on creating a routine you can sustain,” she wrote.

Include protein in your diet

For proper weight loss, protein is an essential nutrient. She asked people who are trying to lose weight should find more creative ways to include protein in their diet. “There are a lot of great protein sources that are tasty and can complete your protein requirements. Load up on protein in your meals,” she wrote.

Taking to Instagram, Soraya shared a picture of one of her breakfast meals that included waffles, yoghurt, and eggs and had about 34 gm of protein.

Try walking 7k steps

Lastly, walk at least 7k steps daily if you want to lose more than 9 kg before summer 2025. “If it's cold where you live, invest in a walking pad,” she added.

ALSO READ: What happens to your body when you walk for 30 minutes every day? Know here