Want to increase concentration? Practice these 5 exercises in the morning, stress and anxiety will go away Does your mind wander here and there now and then? Do you find it difficult to focus on a single task? If yes, then your concentration power may be weak. Therefore, we are going to tell you 5 such breathing exercises that can help improve concentration.

Maintaining concentration has become a big challenge in today's fast-paced world. Whether it is studies, work, or any creative work, the ability to focus helps in improving our performance. In such a situation, breathing techniques can prove to be an effective solution. These techniques not only reduce stress but also help in increasing focus by calming the mind. Let us know about 5 such effective breathing exercises.

Deep Breathing

Deep breathing is one of the easiest and most effective techniques. To do this, first sit in a comfortable position. Close your eyes and breathe slowly through the nose. Try to fill the breath up to the stomach, so that your stomach expands. Then exhale slowly through the mouth. Repeat this process 5-10 times. This technique increases the flow of oxygen to the brain, which improves focus and mental clarity.

Nadi Shodhan Pranayama (Alternate Nasal Breathing)

Nadi Shodhana Pranayama is an ancient yoga technique that helps calm the mind and increase focus. To do this, first, sit comfortably and close the right nostril with the thumb of your right hand. Inhale through the left nostril and then close the left nostril with a finger and exhale through the right nostril. After this, inhale through the right nostril and exhale through the left. Repeat this process for 5-10 minutes. This technique balances both parts of the brain, which increases focus.

4-7-8 Breathing Technique

The 4-7-8 breathing technique is very effective for reducing stress and calming the mind. To do this, first, sit comfortably and place the tip of the tongue behind the upper teeth. Now breathe in through the nose and count to 4 in your mind. Then hold your breath and count to 7. After this, exhale through the mouth and count to 8. Repeat this process 4-5 times. This technique helps in calming the mind and increasing focus.

Bhramari Pranayama

Bhramari Pranayama is a technique that helps to calm the mind and increase concentration. To do this, sit comfortably and close your eyes. Now place the fingers of both your hands on the eyes and close the ears with the thumb. After this, take a deep breath through the nose and exhale through the mouth while pronouncing "Om". Repeat this process 5-7 times. This technique calms the nerves of the brain and increases focus.

Box breathing

Box breathing is a stress-reduction breathing method that people can use before, during, and after stressful situations. With each side prescribing an action, the strategy entails visualising a journey around a square's four sides. Sit with your back straight. Breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds. Hold your breath for 4 seconds and breathe out for 4 seconds. Again hold your breath for 4 seconds.

ALSO READ: Yoga for thyroid: 5 best yoga poses to improve your thyroid health