Want to boost your energy in 2025? Follow these 8 Yoga techniques for vitality and stamina

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga techniques for vitality and stamina.

Feeling tired all the time doesn't have to be your reality. To rejuvenate your energy and build stamina in 2025, practising Yoga can be effective as it offers simple, natural and effective techniques. Incorporate these practices into your daily life to feel strong, energetic, and revitalised.

Start Your Day Right: Morning Yoga Poses

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, and Founder: of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, early morning is the ideal time to practice yoga, as the mind is fresh and the body is rested. Kickstart your day with these energising poses:

Sun Salutations: Flow through a series of gentle curves and extensions starting from a standing position. It will warm the whole body, increase the flow of blood, and be an upbeat session for the beginning of the day. Do 5-10 repetitions for an instant burst of energy.

Flow through a series of gentle curves and extensions starting from a standing position. It will warm the whole body, increase the flow of blood, and be an upbeat session for the beginning of the day. Do 5-10 repetitions for an instant burst of energy. Cat-Cow Stretch: Begin on hands and knees, switching between arching your back (Cow Pose) and rounding it (Cat Pose). This motion opens up your spine, reduces stiffness, and energizes your system. Use 10 deep breaths to transition between these postures.

Midday Energy Boosters

Tired of that afternoon cup of coffee? Swap it with these energising poses:

Standing Forward Bend: Stand up, exhale, and bend forward, allowing your upper body to dangle loosely. This pose increases blood flow to the brain, leaving you feeling refreshed and alert. Hold for 5-6 deep breaths.

Stand up, exhale, and bend forward, allowing your upper body to dangle loosely. This pose increases blood flow to the brain, leaving you feeling refreshed and alert. Hold for 5-6 deep breaths. Chair Twists: Sit down and twist your upper body gently to one side, then the other. These twists relieve tension in the spine and internal organs, providing a natural energy lift. Hold each twist for 3-4 breaths.

Breathing Techniques for Instant Energy

Tap into the energy of your breath to energize your body and mind. These techniques take only minutes:

Bellows Breath (Bhastrika Pranayama): Take a rapid, sharp exhale through your nose while pulling your stomach in. This breathing technique stimulates your nervous system and boosts oxygen flow, leaving you instantly refreshed. Practice for 30 seconds to one minute.

Take a rapid, sharp exhale through your nose while pulling your stomach in. This breathing technique stimulates your nervous system and boosts oxygen flow, leaving you instantly refreshed. Practice for 30 seconds to one minute. Alternate Nostril Breathing (Nadi Shodhana): Use your thumb and finger to alternately block each nostril while breathing. This exercise balances your energy, calms the mind, and enhances focus. Practice for 2-3 minutes for a harmonious energy reset.

Building Long-Term Stamina

To sustain energy and endurance, incorporate the following into your weekly yoga routine:

Warrior Poses: Standing poses like Warrior I, II, and III strengthen your legs and core while enhancing mental resilience. Practice these poses 2-3 times a week to build stamina and focus.

Standing poses like Warrior I, II, and III strengthen your legs and core while enhancing mental resilience. Practice these poses 2-3 times a week to build stamina and focus. Regular Yoga Practice: Dedicate 15-20 minutes each day to yoga. Consistency is key to experiencing long-term benefits in energy levels, flexibility, and strength.

Simple Tips for Consistency

Start with 10 minutes if you’re a beginner. Practice at the same time daily to build a habit. Move mindfully and listen to your body. Breathe deeply and rhythmically throughout. Hydrate before and after your practice.

Caution

Warm up completely before trying new poses. Avoiding overexertion and stopping immediately if pain is felt. Seeking advice from a qualified yoga instructor when unsure about posture or technique.

ALSO READ: Winter workout: 7 exercises that you can do at home during winter to stay fit