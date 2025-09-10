Visceral fat vs subcutaneous fat: Which is more harmful to your health? Not all fat is equal. Visceral fat surrounds your organs and poses serious health risks, while subcutaneous fat is less harmful. Here’s how to reduce both.

New Delhi:

Not all fat in your body is the same. While some fat is stored just under the skin, other fat surrounds the internal organs. These differences have a big role to play in an individual’s overall health. Therefore, understanding these types of fats can help you make better choices and also lower the risk of chronic conditions. Visceral and subcutaneous fat are two types of fat.

A lot of people focus on losing weight; however, the location and type of fat also have a role to play in weight loss. Subcutaneous fat is usually harmless in small amounts, while visceral fat can have serious health consequences. Read on to know more about these types of fat and why visceral fat is considered more dangerous.

Location of fat storage in the body

Subcutaneous fat lies just under the skin, usually around the thighs, hips, or arms. Visceral fat is present around internal organs like the liver and intestines, which makes it harder to detect.

How visceral and subcutaneous fat affect appearance

Subcutaneous fat is more visible and often affects body shape. Even though visceral fat isn’t as noticeable, it is more dangerous because you may not realise it’s there.

Health risks of visceral vs subcutaneous fat

Subcutaneous fat generally poses fewer health risks. Visceral fat, on the other hand, is linked to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers.

Hormonal effects of body fat

Visceral fat produces inflammatory chemicals and hormones that can disrupt your metabolism. Subcutaneous fat, in moderate amounts, doesn’t cause the same harmful hormonal changes.

How to measure visceral and subcutaneous fat

Subcutaneous fat can be measured with skinfold calipers. Visceral fat is harder to measure without imaging scans, but waist circumference and belly size can give clues.

Effective ways to reduce both types of fat

Subcutaneous fat reduces with regular exercise and a balanced diet. Visceral fat responds well to lifestyle changes such as cardio workouts, strength training, reducing processed foods and managing stress.

Why visceral fat is more dangerous than subcutaneous fat

While both types of fat play a role in your body, visceral fat is far more dangerous to your health. By focusing on a healthy lifestyle, balanced nutrition, regular activity, and stress management, you can reduce visceral fat and improve long-term well-being.

