Strength training for women: 5 best exercises to build lean muscles Women usually focus on cardio for weight management, but combining it with strength training can give long-term results. Here are some of the best strength training exercises for women that can help build lean muscles.

New Delhi:

Strength training for women has become one of the best ways to achieve a stronger, leaner and healthier body. There’s a myth that lifting weights makes women bulky; however, there’s no truth to that. Instead, strength training actually helps build lean muscles, boost metabolism, and burn fat. It is also beneficial for your bones, posture, and overall health.

Women usually focus on cardio for weight management, but combining it with strength training can give long-term results. Building lean muscles increases energy levels and helps in improving movement in daily life. Here are some of the best strength training exercises for women that can help build lean muscles.

Strength training to build lean muscles

Squats

Squats target the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, which makes them beneficial for building lower-body strength. They also engage the core, improving balance and posture. Adding weights like dumbbells or a barbell can increase resistance and muscle growth.

Deadlifts

Deadlifts are an exercise that works on the back, glutes, hamstrings, and core. They help improve overall strength and stability while improving your posture.

Push-Ups

This is a classic bodyweight exercise that helps strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. They can be done by beginners and eventually move to advanced variations.

Lunges

Lunges build strength in the legs and glutes while improving stability and coordination. Forward, reverse or walking lunges also improve balance and flexibility. Adding dumbbells makes the exercise more effective.

Planks

These are one of the best core-strengthening exercises. They engage the abs, back, shoulders, and glutes, which makes them ideal for building stability and endurance. Side planks or plank-to-shoulder taps can be done for added intensity.

ALSO READ: Abhyanga in Ayurveda: Benefits, oils, and how to do self-massage at home