Nora Fatehi reacts to Sarke Chunar backlash after NCW summons: 'No intention to offend anyone'

New Delhi:

Nora Fatehi arrived at the National Commission for Women (NCW) office in Jasola at 11.30 am on May 7, after the Sarke Chunar song from KD: The Devil, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, created an uproar on the internet. Social media users thought that the song contained vulgar lyrics and moves. After exiting the NCW office, Nora spoke to the media and apologised. She added that she has decided to fund the education of orphan girls.

What did Nora Fatehi say after exiting NCW office?

Speaking to the press outside the NCW office, Nora Fatehi said, "I apologise as I have to be responsible as an artist. There was no intention to offend anybody. After this matter, I have decided to sponsor the education of orphan girls." Previously, she had addressed the matter via a video note on Instagram.

What is the Sarke Chunar controversy all about?

The controversy first began in March 2026 when the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued summons to Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana and director Kiran Kumar over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports related to the track.

At the time, the NCW said the song appeared to contain “sexually suggestive and objectionable” content. According to ANI, the Commission also raised concerns over the lyrics and visuals under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Commission said it took the matter seriously after several reports and complaints accused the song of obscenity and vulgarity. It added that the content, prima facie, appeared objectionable and needed further examination.

After its release, the song quickly sparked backlash online. Featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, the track was criticised by several groups and individuals who claimed the lyrics and visuals objectified women. Soon after, demands were raised for legal action and for the song to be removed from circulation.

The issue was later discussed in Parliament as well. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the song had been banned following the controversy and complaints around it. The matter was brought up after a question by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria.

Also read: 'Thank you for the backlash': Nora Fatehi reacts to 'Sarke Chunar' row, says photo with Sanjay Dutt is AI