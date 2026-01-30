Virat Kohli returns to Instagram: His 7 gym videos that spark serious motivation Virat Kohli is back on Instagram after a brief disappearance, and fans have welcomed him in familiar fashion. As the buzz settles, attention shifts to what he does best. Training hard, staying sharp, and setting standards. Here are seven gym videos that capture that mindset.

New Delhi:

For a few hours, the internet felt oddly quiet. Virat Kohli’s Instagram account, followed by more than 274 million people, briefly vanished, and fans immediately sensed something was off. Screenshots were shared, theories floated around, and concern spread fast. There was no official statement, no hint of drama. Just silence. Then, just as suddenly, the account was back. Normal service resumed. Kohli returned to the grid and the collective panic faded away.

Moments like these quietly underline how deeply connected people feel to him. Kohli’s online presence is not about noise or constant posting. It is about access. A glimpse into his routine, his family life, his discipline. Which is why, once the account was restored, attention naturally drifted to the content that defines him best. Not announcements. Not captions. Just work. The gym clips that keep surfacing on his feed say more than any statement ever could.

7 Virat Kohli gym videos to fire you up

And that fitness and intent has shown up in his batting as well. In the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in India, Kohli made telling contributions in both of India’s run chases. He began with a composed 93 in the opening ODI at Vadodara, an innings that held the chase together and kept India in control for long phases. In the series decider at Indore, he followed it up with 124, his 54th ODI century and 85th international hundred, scored while pursuing a steep target against sustained pressure from the New Zealand attack. The two innings came in contrasting match situations and underlined his ability to adapt. Although India went on to lose the series, Kohli’s returns with the bat stood out across the three games.