Acne to digestive problems: Unusual signs of high stress levels that you should take note of When you experience stress, your body releases cortisol which is the stress hormone. When you have chronic stress, the high levels of cortisol in your body can negatively impact your body. Here are some usual signs of high stress levels that you should know.

New Delhi:

Stress is your body's natural response and it is something that is experienced by every individual at some point in their lives. Stress can be a good thing sometimes as it helps your body to adjust to new situations and surroundings. Acute stress, which is short-term stress is usually good for your body. However, chronic stress, which is long-term stress that affects you for weeks or months can be bad for your health.

When you experience stress, your body goes into a 'fight-or-flight response' which helps you fight the stress levels. Your body releases cortisol which is the stress hormone. Cortisol gives rise to several symptoms such as high blood pressure, headache, chest pain and fatigue among others. When you have acute stress, cortisol can be beneficial for your health, however, when you have chronic stress, the high levels of cortisol in your body can negatively impact your body. One of the ways to identify and treat high stress levels in spotting the symptoms of stress. Here are some usual signs of high stress levels that you should know.

Persistent Acne Breakouts

Stress can increase the production of cortisol which can trigger excess oil production in the skin. This buildup of oil can clog pores, leading to acne flare-ups; especially around the jawline and cheeks. Unlike typical acne caused by hygiene or diet, stress acne tends to appear during emotionally challenging periods.

Changes in Menstrual Cycle

Stress can interfere with hormone levels, potentially causing irregular periods, missed cycles or unusually painful menstruation. The hypothalamus which regulates hormones, is sensitive to stress and can disrupt the menstrual cycle.

Digestive Problems

High stress levels can disrupt the normal function of the digestive system, leading to symptoms like bloating, cramps, constipation or diarrhoea. The brain and gut are closely connected through the gut-brain axis and stress can affect gut bacteria, slow digestion and even trigger IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome).

Skin Rashes or Hives

Stress can trigger or worsen skin conditions, including rashes, eczema and hives. This is due to increased inflammation in the body and a weakened immune response. These skin reactions often appear without any allergen or obvious external cause.

Frequent Illness

Chronic stress suppresses the immune system which makes the body more vulnerable to infections. People under high stress often find themselves catching colds or experiencing flu-like symptoms more frequently.

