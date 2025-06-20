Unlock your gut’s secrets with these essential lifestyle tips from an expert An expert shares essential lifestyle tips to support gut health, helping you unlock your digestive system's full potential and achieve overall well-being through simple yet effective habits.

IBS causes pain and cramps in the abdomen with diarrhoea or constipation. It is a functional disorder and may be associated with anxiety or depression. IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease), whose cause may be Crohn's Disease or Ulcerative Colitis. Crohn's disease may affect any part of the bowel and may affect all the layers Of the Gut। with fistulas and intestinal obstruction with bacterial overgrowth and malabsorption.

According to Dr Debasish Pal, General Physician, Kolkata, ulcerative colitis produces diarrhoea with blood in stool and mainly affects the colon mucosa. There may be an imbalance in the gut of prebiotics and probiotics. In which Saccharomyces boulardii, Bacillus clausii and others may be administered to have a better effect in the treatment of Diarrhoea

Blind Loop Syndrome, Volvulus, and fistulas may produce bacterial contamination of the Gut may produce diarrhoea and malabsorption. In all these cases of malabsorption there will be weight loss. Malignancies may produce GI bleeding with anaemia and weight loss. Enterochromaffin cells which may be malignant may produce diarrhoea, weight loss, and hypertension flushing.

Malabsorption of vitamin B12 and folate may produce macrocytic or megaloblastic anaemia. Bleeding haemorrhoids may lead to severe anaemia due to frank or occult GI bleeding. Each of these illness-specific management and drug treatments is required.

Tips for a healthy gut

Intake of fruits in plenty

Avoidance of saturated fat

A Well balanced diet with adequate protein in the diet. including animal proteins

About 30 per cent of the food should be Carbohydrates

Sweets, sugar and fast food should be restricted.

Overeating should be avoided, as obesity may produce Cardiometabolic diseases.

