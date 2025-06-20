Gastroenterologist recommends 4 healthy oils for deep frying crispy pakoras to satisfy your monsoon cravings A gastroenterologist shares expert advice on healthy oils for deep-frying crispy pakoras during monsoon, recommending four options that balance flavour and health. Enjoy your monsoon treats guilt-free!

New Delhi:

As the monsoon sets in, and you want to savour crispy pakoras and a steaming cuppa afterwards, you may wonder how to enjoy these delicacies without playing havoc with your health. Deep-frying is certainly not the most health-conscious way of cooking, but a gastroenterologist has enlightened us about some secrets when it comes to using the right oils to cause the least damage.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a hepatologist and gastroenterologist, son-in-law of cardiologist Vijay Singhal, suggests the practice of deep frying now and then by opting for oils with high smoke points. He advises avoiding seed oils that oxidise in the face of high heat.

What's a "smoke point", and why does it matter?

The smoke point of oil is the temperature at which the oil will start breaking down and emitting smoke. When oil is at its smoke point, it begins to oxidise and produces unhealthy compounds. To deep fry, a high smoke point (usually 400 degrees Fahrenheit or above) is needed so that the oil will not break down and become unhealthy compounds.

Dr Sethi's top 4 oils for deep frying

Refined Coconut Oil: It contains saturated fats and possesses a smoke point of approximately 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It is stable enough to be a fine option for deep frying. Refined Olive Oil: High in monounsaturated fats, refined olive oil also has a robust smoke point of around 465 degrees Fahrenheit. Dr Sethi further states that extra virgin olive oil cannot be used for deep frying because it has a lower smoke point. Ghee (Clarified Butter): Widely available in kitchens, ghee has a smoke point of around 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is another great choice for high-heat applications. Avocado Oil: On top of his list, with the highest smoke point of all his suggestions, avocado oil has a 520 degree Fahrenheit threshold.

Avoid seed oils such as sunflower, soybean, and canola, says Dr Sethi. These contain polyunsaturated fats that will tend to oxidise when they are heated to a high temperature.

Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains the dangers of oxidised seed oils. When you eat these oxidised oils, they can supply free radicals in your body, causing inflammation and damage to your cells. This has been linked to a variety of diseases, including heart disease, obesity, and cancer. Push your body out of balance because there are excessive amounts of omega-6 fatty acids (primarily linoleic acid), potentially promoting inflammation and harming your cholesterol. They even have trans fats, which are just awful and linked to the serious illnesses mentioned above.

What about mustard oil and groundnut oil?

To the question regarding other widely used Indian cooking oils, Dr Sethi had the following to say:

Mustard oil can be fine in small amounts. But too much and liberal use can cause heart disease due to its erucic acid content.

Selecting the correct oil does make a difference in your culinary experience, particularly when you're indulging in deep-fried treats. Employing oils with a high smoke point and shunning oxidation-vulnerable oils implies you could enjoy your monsoon treats a little less anxiously.

Disclaimer: This is an informational-only blog post and not a medical professional recommendation. Always discuss with your doctor any questions or concerns about your health or medical conditions.

