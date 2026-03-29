Summer survival guide for pets: Simple do’s and don’ts every pet parent must follow

New Delhi:

Step out on a typical summer afternoon, and you can feel the heat rising off the roads. Now imagine walking barefoot on that surface. That is exactly what your pet experiences during Indian summers.

With temperatures touching 40°C and beyond in many cities, heatstroke, dehydration, paw burns, and infections are becoming increasingly common in veterinary clinics. The worrying part is that most of these conditions are entirely preventable with a little awareness and timely care.

“Most pet parents underestimate how harsh Indian summers can be for animals. What feels uncomfortable to us can be dangerous, even life-threatening, for pets,” says Karan Gupta, Founder and Pet Expert, Goofy Tails.

Why Indian summers are tougher on pets

Unlike humans, pets do not sweat through their skin. Dogs rely mostly on panting to regulate body temperature, while cats often consume very little water naturally.

This makes them far more vulnerable to heat-related stress, especially in urban environments where heat gets trapped and surfaces become dangerously hot. In fact, pavements can reach up to 60 to 70°C during peak hours, posing a serious risk to your pet’s paws.

“Hydration is the single most important factor during summer. Pets lose fluids much faster than we realise, especially in cities where temperatures soar above 40°C,” Gupta explains.

The simple things you must do

Hydration comes first

Pets lose fluids faster than most owners realise. Always ensure access to fresh, cool water in multiple spots at home. You can also add wet food, bone broth or frozen treats to increase fluid intake.

Adjust feeding times

Feed your pet early in the morning or after sunset. Heavy meals during peak heat slow digestion and can cause discomfort. Smaller, more frequent meals work better during summer.

Protect their paws

Before stepping out, do a quick surface check. If you cannot hold your palm on the ground for five seconds, it is too hot for your pet. Walk them only during cooler hours and use paw balm to prevent burns and cracks.

“One of the biggest mistakes people make is walking their pets during peak afternoon hours. If the ground is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for their paws,” Gupta adds.

Know the signs of heatstroke

Excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, glazed eyes or sudden weakness are warning signs. Move your pet to a cool space immediately, use a damp towel, and seek veterinary help without delay.

“Heatstroke is not just a possibility, it is a real emergency. Excessive panting, drooling or sudden weakness should never be ignored,” he warns.

Keep indoor spaces cool

Ensure proper ventilation, use fans or cooling systems, and avoid letting heat build up indoors. Your pet should always have a shaded, comfortable resting spot.

Groom, but don’t overdo it

Regular brushing helps airflow through the coat. However, avoid shaving double-coated breeds like Huskies or Golden Retrievers, as their fur actually protects them from heat and sunburn.

“Also, avoid shaving double-coated breeds. Their fur actually helps regulate temperature and protects them from direct heat,” Gupta notes.

The things you should never do

Never leave pets in parked cars

Even for a few minutes, a parked car can become dangerously hot, reaching up to 70°C. This can be fatal.

Avoid outdoor activity during peak hours

Do not walk or exercise pets between 11 am and 5 pm. Heat and humidity can quickly lead to heatstroke.

Don’t ignore behavioural changes

A sudden drop in appetite, energy or water intake could signal dehydration or illness. It is always better to consult a vet early.

Never self-medicate

Human medicines, including painkillers or ORS, can be toxic for pets. Always consult a veterinarian before giving any medication.

Indian summers are getting longer and harsher, and pets rely entirely on their owners to stay safe. The good news is that a few mindful changes in daily routine can make a significant difference. “Small, mindful changes like adjusting feeding times, ensuring ventilation and avoiding peak heat can make a huge difference to your pet’s wellbeing,” Gupta says.

From something as simple as adjusting walk timings to ensuring proper hydration, these small steps can prevent serious health issues and keep your pet comfortable through the season. Because when it comes to summer care, a little effort from you means a lot more comfort for them.

Also read: Protect your pets, protect yourself: A pet owner’s guide to rabies awareness