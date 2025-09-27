Protect your pets, protect yourself: A pet owner’s guide to rabies awareness It is important to understand that rabies is completely preventable if the right precautions are taken. From vaccinating pets, staying vigilant, and more, taking the right steps can protect you as well as your pet. Here’s a pet owner’s guide for rabies awareness.

World Rabies Day is observed every year on September 28. The day aims to raise awareness about rabies prevention and to highlight progress in defeating this horrifying disease. The day also marks the death anniversary of Louis Pasteur, the French chemist and microbiologist, who developed the first rabies vaccine.

Today, there are safe and efficacious animal and human vaccines that prevent human deaths from rabies. But first, it is important to understand that the disease is completely preventable if the right precautions are taken. From vaccinating pets, staying vigilant, and more, taking the right steps can protect you as well as your pet. Here’s a pet owner’s guide for rabies awareness.

A guide to rabies awareness

Start with understanding what rabies is

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans and pets. It spreads mainly through bites or scratches from infected animals. Hence, awareness is important for every pet owner.

Vaccination is the first defense

The best way to protect pets is through timely rabies vaccination. Dogs and cats should receive their first rabies shot at a young age, followed by regular boosters as recommended by a vet. This not only protects pets but also prevents transmission of the virus to humans.

Limit contact with strays and wild animals

Pets tend to approach strays or wild animals. Such encounters increase the risk of rabies exposure. Keep the outdoor activities of your pets in check and keep them away from roaming unsupervised.

Recognising symptoms in pets

Early detection can help save lives. Symptoms in pets include sudden aggression, excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, restlessness, and paralysis. If you notice such signs, contact a veterinarian immediately and avoid direct handling.

What to do after a bite

If your pet is bitten by another animal, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water, apply antiseptic, and rush to a vet. If you or a family member is bitten, do the same and consult a doctor right away.

