Struggling with stress and sleepless nights? Try these sound healing methods

In our 24/7, tech-driven world, getting a good night's rest and coping with anxiety can appear like climbing an uphill fight. We are still plugged in, our minds are racing, and calmness is often hard to find. Suppose there is no solution on another tablet or screen? What would happen to be possible when even such a simple thing as sound could heal?

According to Prerna Khetrapal, Founder of Kaizen – A Pilates & Wellness Studio, Meditation & Mindfulness Coach, sound healing is an ancient wellness practice that is taking off again in modern wellness circles because of its nervous system-relaxing properties. Sound healing restores the balance within the body by means of special tones, beats, and oscillations. These are some of the best sound healing methods you can check out to reduce anxiety and improve sleep.

What is sound healing and how it helps with anxiety and sleep

Since sound can act therapeutically on the nervous system, the ancient art of using sound is increasingly making its way into modern wellbeing. Sound healing involves specific vibrations, rhythms and tones to help the body recover the state of equilibrium. These are among the most effective sound healing practices that you can apply to remove anxiety and enhance your sleeping patterns.

Tibetan singing bowls for relaxation and deep sleep

Tibetan singing bowls resonate with a harmonic tone when a mallet is used to strike (or even to circle) them, creating a beautiful resonant tone. These metal bowls make low, continuing sounds that echo through the body and are often used in Buddhist meditation.

The way it assists: the vibrations result in alpha and theta brainwave activity, deep relaxation and meditation. Several individuals have described being physically and mentally calmer after listening to a few minutes.

What to do: Lie down and put a bowl at (or towards) your heart/head. Play it softly for 10-15 minutes before going to bed so it has a calming effect on the sleep process.

How binaural beats affect your brain and reduce stress

Binaural beats are listening to two very little differing tones in the two ears. The difference is interpreted by the brain as one single new frequency, and it can affect the mental states.

The way it assists: Binaural beats are able to induce deep sleep (delta waves), relaxation (theta waves) or alert focus (beta waves) depending on the frequency. Delta or theta beats are most appropriate in the case of sleep and anxiety.

Try it: Put some reliable noise-cancelling headphones on and run a respected binaural beats app or YouTube track and see what happens after 20-30 minutes. Include it in your nightlife.

White noise and nature sounds to calm the mind

The steady, soft sound of rain, of the ocean waves, of leaves rustling has an unexpectedly strong soothing effect. The background noise can be obscured and replaced with relaxing sounds.

Its benefits: The sound of nature can reduce cortisol levels and heart rate, thereby offering a secure, quiet space in the listening environment that allows deeper relaxation and calms the mind.

What you can do: Have a sound machine or application beside your bed. Select scenes such as “rainfall”, “forest” or even “ocean waves” to settle down.

Mantras and chanting for self-healing and inner peace

A self-induced type of sound healing is the practice of chanting sacred sounds, such as the moaning or chanting of calming mantras. The sounds made by your voice, the vibrations that they carry, may still the mind and bring the focus to it.

The benefits: Chanting controls breathing, slows the heartbeat and stimulates the vagus nerve, something vital in relaxation. It also provides a meditative rhythm that silences chatter.

What to add: Spend 10 minutes at night and sit calmly, and devise a relaxing chant like Shanti (peace), or So Hum (I am that). Give attention to the sound and vibration.

Singing crystal bowls and their chakra connection

As compared to Tibetan bowls, crystal singing bowls are crisp and manufactured using quartz and fixed to a particular chakra or frequency. Their airy voices are even more spacious and capable of filling the whole room with them.

How it works: Crystal bowls produce a set of vibrational frequencies, which correspond with one of the energy centres of the body. It is highly restful to many individuals, both spiritually and physically, regarding emotional stress and sleep conditions.

To experience: Go to a sound bath, or look online until you find a recording you can trust. The experience can be enhanced by listening intently in a silent environment.

Gong baths: sound waves for emotional release

Gong baths are sensory perceptions involving the rhythms of large gongs being played to transfer strong sound pulses to the recipients. The intricate overtones are able to cause emotional release and release of physical tension.

The way it can assist: Gong sound quality and depth can modify brainwaves, enabling an individual to relieve deep-seated stress and bring about a state of quiet clarity.

Experience it: As a new person as well, go to a local session or retreat. Practising at home, you can locate a guided gong meditation on the Internet and listen to it in a darkened room.

Final thoughts: Choosing the sound that heals you best

It is not a matter of the right tool in sound healing; it is what is right with you. It could be as mellow as the soft murmur of a singing bowl, the calming beat of crashing waves or the relaxing sound of your voice, but sound can help you stay in the here and now.

