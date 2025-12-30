New Year wellness gift: Soha Ali Khan shares simple green juice recipe for daily health support Soha Ali Khan shares her go-to green juice recipe as a thoughtful New Year gift to fans, calling it gentle daily support. Here’s how this simple, nutrient-rich drink fits into her wellness routine.

As we step into the New Year with renewed focus on health and well-being, actor Soha Ali Khan recently shared a refreshing and wholesome green juice recipe with her fans, calling it her “happy New Year present.” Unlike intense detox trends, this juice is meant to be a gentle daily support that complements your body’s natural rhythm without pressure or extremes.

In an Instagram video posted on December 30, Soha explained that this green juice is not a detox drink; after all, she notes that “your liver already does that well enough.” She captioned the post as, “My happy New Year present to you as promised - here’s the green juice I have most mornings. This is not a detox juice - your liver already does that well enough but think of this as gentle daily support: hydration, fibre, minerals and anti-inflammatory foods that help the body do what it already knows how to do.”

Ingredients you will need

½ carrot

½ cucumber

2 stalks of celery

¼ cup coconut water

1½ tsp chia seeds, soaked overnight

1 small piece dragon fruit, cubed

⅛ tsp fresh grated ginger

A handful of coriander leaves

1 handful moong bean sprouts, lightly steamed

1½ tsp hemp seeds

1 handful baby greens/lettuce/microgreens (rotate these)

How to make it

Preparing this juice is refreshingly simple:

Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Strain if you prefer a refined texture.

Add extra coconut water if you want a lighter, thinner consistency.

Health benefits

As part of her daily routine, Soha loves her green smoothie before and after meals in the morning. It promotes digestion, hormonal balance, and prolonged energy. To find out what works best for you, she suggests starting carefully, switching up the ingredients frequently, and constantly paying attention to your body.

She explains, "I usually have this after breakfast and before lunch and find it helps with digestion, hormone balance and sustained energy - especially on mornings that feel heavy or sluggish. A word of caution: start slow, rotate your ingredients, and always listen to your body."

