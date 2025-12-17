Temperatures dip across India: Five warm drinks your body will thank you for today Cold mornings, dry air and slower digestion mark early winter. These familiar warm drinks can help your body stay balanced.

New Delhi:

As the weather slips into early-winter mode across north India, the shift is subtle but noticeable. Mornings feel colder, throats turn scratchy and getting going takes a little longer than usual. In big cities, the chill often arrives mixed with fog and pollution, which makes warmth feel less like a treat and more like everyday self-care.

This is the time of year when what you drink matters just as much as what you wear. As temperatures drop, people tend to drink less water without realising it, digestion slows slightly, and the body feels the strain of cold, dry air. Warm drinks help bridge that gap. In this piece, we take a look at familiar Indian staples that have done their job for years.

Five warm drinks that support digestion, immunity and hydration during early winter

1. Adrak Chai

A daily favourite for good reason. Ginger helps warm the body from within, supports digestion and calms irritated throats, something many north Indians deal with once winter air and smog settle in.

2. Haldi Doodh (Turmeric Milk)

This one does its work gently. Turmeric helps ease inflammation and supports immunity, while warm milk can make it easier to unwind and sleep when nights start feeling longer and colder.

3. Plain Hot Water (with or without lemon)

Simple but surprisingly effective. Hot water helps maintain hydration, clears mild congestion and feels far kinder than cold water on winter mornings.

4. Jeera Water

Light and easy on the stomach. Cumin supports digestion and helps reduce bloating, which often becomes more noticeable when cold weather slows the body down.

5. Tulsi Kadha

Best suited to days when the weather feels uncomfortable rather than cosy. Tulsi supports throat health and immunity without being too strong or heavy. Winter does not always arrive with drama. Sometimes it just settles in quietly.

On days like these, starting with the right warm drink can make things feel a little more balanced.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

