Gond ke laddu recipe and benefits: Why it’s a winter staple A traditional winter staple, gond ke laddus provide warmth, strength and slow energy. Here’s the recipe, health benefits and why this dadi-approved sweet still works today.

New Delhi:

As winter sets in, Indian kitchens instinctively turn towards foods that warm the body from within, and gond ke laddus top that list without even trying. Often associated with dadi–nani wisdom, postpartum recovery and childhood winters, these laddus are not festive treats in the usual sense. They’re functional foods, designed to nourish, strengthen and protect when the body needs it most.

Made with edible gum (gond), ghee, nuts and whole wheat flour, gond ke laddus offer slow energy, joint support and internal warmth, all wrapped in a comforting bite. Here’s a clear, reliable recipe, followed by the real health benefits that explain why this age-old sweet still deserves a place in modern diets.

What is gond and why is it used in winter foods?

Gond, or edible gum, is obtained from acacia trees. When this is fried in ghee, it expands and turns light, which is an important part of this process, making it easy to digest as well. Gond is a traditional medicine in Indian households, which is known to increase strength and boost endurance, especially during winters when people are likely to suffer from stiffness and weakness in their bodies.

Its warming property is also why it is usually combined with such ingredients as ghee, dried ginger, and nuts, the latter of which work in combination to keep the body warm.

Gond ke laddu recipe: Step-by-step method for perfect laddus

Ingredients

½ cup edible gum (gond)

1 cup whole wheat flour

¾ cup powdered jaggery or sugar (adjust to taste)

½ cup ghee

¼ cup chopped almonds

¼ cup chopped cashews

2 tbsp melon seeds

2 tbsp desiccated coconut (optional)

1 tsp dry ginger powder (sonth)

½ tsp cardamom powder

Method

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan on a low flame. Add gond and fry slowly until it puffs up and turns crisp. Remove, cool and lightly crush.

In the same ghee, roast the whole wheat flour on low heat until it turns golden and releases a nutty aroma.

Add chopped nuts, seeds, coconut and crushed gond. Mix well and roast briefly.

Switch off the heat and let the mixture cool slightly before adding jaggery or sugar, dry ginger and cardamom.

While warm, shape into laddus and store in an airtight container.

Benefits of gond ke laddu for health you need to know

Assists in increasing strength and endurance

Gond ka ladu is traditionally a gift to people when they recover from a sickness or a case of physical exhaustion. This is because the combination of edible gum, nuts, and melted butter gives a sustained source of energy.

Keeps the body warm during cold weather

Such laddus have a natural heating property. They include ingredients such as gond, ghee, and dried Ginger, which keep one warm from inside, especially during evenings and mornings in winters.

Promotes joints and bone health

Edible gum is thought to aid in joint fluid lubrication, and nuts have calcium, magnesium, and healthy fats in them, which aid in bone strength and flexibility.

A slow-release energy snack

In contrast to other sweetmeats, gond ka ladu gives sustained energy because of whole wheat, nuts, and jaggery, making it very suitable during winters when a person feels tired and lacks stamina.

Assists in digestion, despite being very rich

Dry ginger and cardamom counteract the heaviness of ghee and nuts in the body, hence preventing over-fullness when they are taken in moderation.

How many gond ke laddus are safe to eat daily?

One laddu a day is sufficient for most adults. These are nutrient-dense, not light snacks, think medicinal dessert, not binge material.

Sometimes, the smartest wellness upgrade is already sitting in your grandmother’s recipe notebook.

Also read: If Stranger Things was set in India, these are the foods every character would crave