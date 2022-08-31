Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai LIVE darshan: Where to watch 10-day Ganesha aarti, timings and more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SVTMUMBAI Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai

Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai LIVE darshan: One of the most auspicious and majorly celebrated festival, Ganesh Chaturthi has begun today. The ten-day-long festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers. People from all over wish to attend the celebrations at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on August 31 and Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9. However, people who are away and can't visit the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, can watch the online coverage from the temple and seek the blessings of lord Ganesha. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Bappa to share on Facebook, WhatsApp Status

You can also install mobile application called 'Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple.' It is a free app that can be used on iOS, Android, and iPad. The links to download it are given below:

Apple users:

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/siddhivinayak-temple/id1524939351

Android users:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cynapto.ssvt

Siddhivinayak Temple's aarti timings

You can attend the aarti from Wednesday to Monday at the given time:

Kakad Aarti - 5.30 am to 6.00 am

Evening Aarti - 7.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m

Shejaarti (last Aarti of the day) - 9.50 pm

Tuesday:

Kakad Aarti - 5.00 am to 5.30 am

Night Aarti - 9.30 pm to 10.00 pm

Shejaarti (last Aarti of the day) - 12 am

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: India celebrates Bappa's festival with Maha aarti, dhol, colours | VIDEOS

Read More Lifestyle News