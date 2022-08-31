Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: India celebrates Bappa's festival with Maha aarti, dhol, colours | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. The festive season is here as the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31 (Wednesday). It marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity. During this festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh idols at homes and seek his blessings. Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into pandaals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Lord Ganpati idol. After a gap of two years, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated without any restrictions and the city is expected to see huge crowds turning up to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the festivities. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Jr NTR & other celebs extend warm wishes

Celebrations at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

In Chhattisgarh, eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh prepared for the auspicious festival. "This time demand for idols is good. We've made 5 different types of idols which include pasta, matchsticks & incense sticks idols," says Ravi Yadav, an idol artisan. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Bappa to share on Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Lord Ganpati idol was installed at Eidgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad on Wednesday after the Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at the ground.

Here's how Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in different parts of the nation:

